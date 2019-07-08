Newcastle Takeover: Twitter Reacts to Latest Statement From Bin Zayed Group

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

The Bin Zayed Group, who were reported to have agreed a takeover deal with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley back in May, have issued an update on said takeover via Dubai-based sports presenter Peter Redding after over a month of silence.

Newcastle are currently in crisis following the departure of Rafael Benítez and the loss of last season's top scorer Ayoze Pérez to Leicester City last week. There is no indication of who Benítez's replacement may be and the Magpies have yet to sign a single player this summer. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As Ashley's reign of terror worsens, Newcastle fans will be hopeful that the takeover goes through sooner rather than later and that this season will not be another write-off. 


Issuing a statement via the Bin Zayed Group in regard to the takeover, Redding tweeted:"Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process.


"Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.

"The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process, and if a deal is not forthcoming, it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties."

Newcastle fans, understandably wary of owners, expressed confusion that the Bin Zayed Group released this statement via a little-known radio presenter.

Others noted their confusion over the wording of the statement, with particular regards to the BZG group claiming they have 'completed every aspect required in a takeover process.'

Regardless of the statement, the harrowing facts surrounding Newcastle remain all too clear for the Toon Army: No manager, no successful takeover, no incoming transfers with the close of the window one month away.

Times truly are dire on Tyneside.

