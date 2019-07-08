Newcastle Takeover: Twitter Reacts to Latest Statement From Bin Zayed Group

The Bin Zayed Group, who were reported to have agreed a takeover deal with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley back in May, have issued an update on said takeover via Dubai-based sports presenter Peter Redding after over a month of silence.

Newcastle are currently in crisis following the departure of Rafael Benítez and the loss of last season's top scorer Ayoze Pérez to Leicester City last week. There is no indication of who Benítez's replacement may be and the Magpies have yet to sign a single player this summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As Ashley's reign of terror worsens, Newcastle fans will be hopeful that the takeover goes through sooner rather than later and that this season will not be another write-off.





Issuing a statement via the Bin Zayed Group in regard to the takeover, Redding tweeted:"Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process.





"Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.

Following a meeting with Bin Zayed Group officials they would like to put on record the following information for NUFC fans:

"Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process. — Peter Redding-Capital Radio UAE (@dubai_geordie) July 8, 2019

"The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process, and if a deal is not forthcoming, it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties."

"The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process, and if a deal is not forthcoming, it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties."

Newcastle fans, understandably wary of owners, expressed confusion that the Bin Zayed Group released this statement via a little-known radio presenter.

I mean, seriously, I thought these guys had a hotline to the Chronicle. If you want to communicate with #nufc fans why release a flaky statement via Twitter? Not impressed in any way shape or form — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) July 8, 2019

This statement has somehow managed to make me more confused than I was before it. — NUFCBase (@nufcbase) July 8, 2019

Sorry @dubai_geordie ... no offence, but... if this BZG outfit was as a wealthy as reported they'd not release a statement like this via a 3rd party like yourself. At best it would come from their Legal Team. This has the FCB written all-over it! #ashleyout #nufc #nufctakeover — Andrew Stainthorpe (@macdesigner) July 8, 2019

Others noted their confusion over the wording of the statement, with particular regards to the BZG group claiming they have 'completed every aspect required in a takeover process.'

If they’ve completed everything then whats holding it up — 👉🏽Dayle👈🏽 (@DayleBarron) July 8, 2019

That statement brings no clarity whatsoever. How can you have completed every aspect and still not own a footballclub? Surely you don’t complete it all, just to be slapped with a “no thanks” in the end? 🤯 #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) July 8, 2019

Regardless of the statement, the harrowing facts surrounding Newcastle remain all too clear for the Toon Army: No manager, no successful takeover, no incoming transfers with the close of the window one month away.

Times truly are dire on Tyneside.