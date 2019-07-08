Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard Appear to Clash in Manchester United Pre-Season Video

Imagine an entire summer of speculation that you could be heading to Turin or Madrid to join one of the best sides in Europe, with the prospect of major trophies and scenic surroundings on your immediate horizon, only to then turn up to pre-season training and be faced with Jesse Lingard spouting some nonsense about beans.

Yep, still being at Manchester United at this stage must really be wearing on Paul Pogba's patience.



So much so, in fact, that United appear to have accidentally tweeted a video which briefly shows the midfielder appearing to lose his cool with Lingard, presumably after some bean-related attempt at banter.

Nothing like a walk to stretch the legs after a 16-hour flight 👌😊 #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/3jc4dfVNpx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2019

It might be nothing, of course, but skip to 0:11 tell me that doesn't look like Pogba having a serious pop at JLingzzzzzz, before the ever-diplomatic Victor Lindelof steps in to give him a quiet talking-to and calm the situation down before the cameras catch onto a disaster.

Pog looks seriously riled by something, but it could all be put down to jokes if not for clearest indication of some aggro, coming from Lingard's incredulous while also mildly sh*tting himself expression. Don't lie, it's a fight you would pay to see, isn't it?

In any case, the United fans have had their say on the incident via Twitter.

Lingard telling Pogba the dancing videos he uploaded over the summer were shit pic.twitter.com/XJE4RJcXAB — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 8, 2019





Is it a poor reflection on the way the club is run? Perhaps.

Pogba and Lingard almost scrapping at 0:11 😂 actual state of this club, doesn’t even look like they’re messing around either. https://t.co/Sa8aUVZ5Wj — Jack (@JackIsRed) July 8, 2019

0:11 in Pogba and Lingard arguing (by the looks of it) before Lindelof stepped in. Fucking shambles. How has that clip made it on the official account? https://t.co/yIFw2TxNso — Jordan (@Jord_Venables) July 8, 2019

This #MUFC squad can’t even manage a leisurely stroll without drama. If that’s a real squabble, I hope Lingard told Pogba to p1ss off. For as mediocre and/or annoying as some think Jesse is, at least he hasn’t been trying to manufacture his exit for 12 months. Team JLingz all day — Jonathan Shræger (@JonathanShrager) July 8, 2019

To others, though, it's all jokes.

Breaking: Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard seen arguing on Man United's pre-season tour.



Reports suggest Pogba told Lingard what happens in Toy Story 4 and Lingard hasn't seen it yet... — The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) July 8, 2019

Pogba and Lingard having it out with each other pic.twitter.com/YxMVm54YFE — shermzi (@Taylor_A894) July 8, 2019

At least it means United vs Juventus in next season's Champions League will be extra tasty...