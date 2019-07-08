Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar has not returned to the French capital for preseason training, amid intense speculation he is looking to leave the club.

Noises have been made for most of the summer that Neymar is desperate to return to former club Barcelona - with suggestions being that he'll even take a pay cut to make it happen - with his world record move being reflected upon in the football world as a failure.

Communiqué du club - Neymar Jr 📍 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2019

Catalan daily Sport earlier on Monday published a piece suggesting the Brazilian had already "mentally moved on" from his stage in Paris, and that he was determined not to set foot in the club's training facility again. The report continues with a suggestion that he has advised Barcelona to "hurry up" and sign him.

It seems the report is not too far off the mark, given PSG have confirmed the 27-year-old has not rejoined his teammates this week. He was at the Maracanã on Sunday night, watching his Brazil national team win Copa America, which he missed through injury. PSG confirmed he was summoned for the recommencement of pre-season training but that he has not shown up - against the club's wishes. The French champions have confirmed they will take the necessary disciplinary actions.

The club's statement read: "This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorised by the Club in advance.

"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."