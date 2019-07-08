Rade Krunic Joins AC Milan on 5-Year Deal From Empoli

AC Milan have officially confirmed the signing of midfielder Rade Krunic, weeks after the deal had been confirmed by Empoli's president Fabrizio Corsi.

The Bosnian has signed a five-year deal and joins in a reported €8m deal.

We know you know, but still, we want you to know! 😎 Welcome "DERA"



Sappiamo che già sapete, ma vogliamo comunque farvelo sapere 🤷‍♂ Benvenuto “DERA”#ForzaMilan 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NsMHpefbNA — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 8, 2019

A statement on Milan's website read: "AC Milan today welcomes Krunic to the Rossoneri family.

"AC Milan has today announced the acquisition of Rade Krunic from Empoli FC. The Bosnian midfielder has signed a five year contract with the club."



The deal had been broken to the public on June 12th, after Corsi said: "Krunic will play in Milan next season. It closes for €8m."

Krunic was crucial to Empoli last season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists. Unfortunately he could not prevent Empoli's relegation, meaning a move for the midfielder was always on the cards.

12 - Rade Krunic was one of four midfielders (along with Ilicic, Gómez, de Paul) to have been involved in 12 or more goals in the last Serie A season (five goals, seven assists). Concrete. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 13, 2019

Krunic joins Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie as AC Milan's only official new signings of the window so far, with a deal for Ismael Bennacer expected to be completed soon. The club have needed midfielders, especially following the conclusion of Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan spell with the club.