Rade Krunic Joins AC Milan on 5-Year Deal From Empoli

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

AC Milan have officially confirmed the signing of midfielder Rade Krunic, weeks after the deal had been confirmed by Empoli's president Fabrizio Corsi. 

The Bosnian has signed a five-year deal and joins in a reported €8m deal.

 A statement on Milan's website read: "AC Milan today welcomes Krunic to the Rossoneri family.

"AC Milan has today announced the acquisition of Rade Krunic from Empoli FC. The Bosnian midfielder has signed a five year contract with the club."

The deal had been broken to the public on June 12th, after Corsi said: "Krunic will play in Milan next season. It closes for €8m." 

Krunic was crucial to Empoli last season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists. Unfortunately he could not prevent Empoli's relegation, meaning a move for the midfielder was always on the cards.

Krunic joins Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie as AC Milan's only official new signings of the window so far, with a deal for Ismael Bennacer expected to be completed soon. The club have needed midfielders, especially following the conclusion of Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan spell with the club.

