Transfer Rumours: Sturridge to Villa, Uribe to Southampton, Janssen to Leave Leeds & More

We all love a good transfer rumour. The juicy goss is what keeps us going, and there is always more than enough to go around.

Sides across Europe are in attack mode when it comes to transfers this summer (apart from Chelsea), and the kind of money that is being thrown around is completely crazy, which is just how we like it.

Here are eight stories to keep a lookout for.

Leeds Ready to Move for Ryan Woods if Kalvin Phillips Leaves This Summer

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

For Leeds United, 'Plan A' is definitely to keep midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Unfortunately, with Aston Villa swimming in that sweet, sweet Premier League money, that might not be so straightforward.

The Sun (via Stoke Sentinel) claim that Leeds have identified Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods as the man to replace Phillips, and The Daily Mail add that Woods will likely be available after struggling for game time last season.

Leeds would prefer to keep their squad together as they push for promotion to the Premier League, but they have been forced to keep their options open as Villa look to be circling.

Pontus Jansson Nears £5.5m Exit From Leeds as Club Grows Frustrated With Attitude Problems

David Ramos/GettyImages

One man who Leeds aren't too keen on keeping around is centre-back Pontus Jansson. Many fans will tell you that Jansson is one of the Championship's top defenders, but it seems like Leeds have lost patience.

Leeds-based journalist Phil Hay took to Twitter to reveal the details of Jansson's current situation. Hay states that the Whites are fed up of Jansson's attitude problems, so much so that they are ready to sell him for just £5.5m, which seems like pocket change in today's market.





There's no mention of which club have lodged the bid, but rumour has it that Sheffield United are leading the race for his signature, as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Sheffield United to Shatter Transfer Record With £15m Deal for Neal Maupay

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Alongside Janssen, it looks like the Blades are looking to add a few more signings to compete in the top flight, with Brentford hitman Neal Maupay tipped to be the next man through the entrance door.

The Sun state that Sheffield United are ready to take advantage of Brentford's decision to drop their asking price to £15m, and they are ready to offer Maupay the Premier League football which he is so desperate to experience.

The Frenchman has scored goals for fun in the Championship, netting 25 times last season and also offering eight assists for good measure. If he can manage half of that in the Premier League, Sheffield United will have struck gold.

Jordan Ayew Set for Permanent Crystal Palace Move as Swansea Look to Cut Wage Budget

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

If there's one thing Premier League sides love, it's signing strikers who only managed one top-flight goal last season. That's everyone's dream, right?

Well, apparently it's Crystal Palace's dream, with journalist Stuart James revealing that Jordan Ayew is set to seal a £2.5m move to the Eagles this summer, having spent last year on loan with Palace.

Swansea City are desperate to get his high wages off their books and, for some reason, Palace are seemingly ready to take one for the team here.

Jay Rodriguez Nears £10m Return to Burnley as Sean Dyche Meets Release Clause

David Rogers/GettyImages

Erik Pieters may not be the solution to Burnley's struggles, but could Jay Rodriguez be? Again, probably not, but it looks like we're going to find out anyway.

The Daily Mail claim that Sean Dyche has informed West Bromwich Albion that he will meet Rodriguez's release clause of £10m to bring him back to his boyhood club, seven years after he left.

Rodriguez did manage 22 goals in the Championship last season, and the hope is that he will be able to showcase some of that form back in the top flight.

Aston Villa Look to Hand Daniel Sturridge Premier League Lifeline

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

At one point, Daniel Sturridge was one of the most terrifying strikers in world football, but now he finds himself desperately on the lookout for a way of staying in the Premier League. Fortunately, it looks like he just might find one.

The 29-year-old is thought to be one of Aston Villa's top targets for the summer, as they look to replace the goals scored by Tammy Abraham last season. According to The Sun, they are working tirelessly to put together an offer for Sturridge, who may be keen to return to the club with whom he spent many years as a youngster.

There are a few other sides keen, but he would likely be a regular starter at Villa, as long as he can stay fit anyway.

Southampton Tipped to Make €25m Move for Colombia Star Mateus Uribe

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

If you haven't heard of Mateus Uribe before, you're not alone. The 28-year-old plays for Mexican side America, but he could soon be on his way to the Premier League...Maybe.

Scout Billy Escobar took to Twitter to reveal that Southampton are keen on the midfielder, but the fun doesn't stop there. America Monumental went on to claim that a €25m bid is imminent, but their 'evidence' for that is over a year old, so it's hardly the most convincing story.

So, what we're left with is this: Southampton might want him, and they might not. You're welcome.