USWNT Stars Take to Social Media to Celebrate Historic Women's World Cup Triumph

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

From start to finish, the 2019 Women's World Cup was a thoroughly exciting affair. There was drama, utter chaos, elation and moments of magic, and it was the USA who came out on top when all was said and done.

They won every game this summer, including a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday's final. They netted 27 goals in just seven games, and conceded just three on route to their fourth World Cup triumph

View this post on Instagram

THE GALS. CHAMPIONS.

A post shared by U.S. Soccer WNT (@uswnt) on

They came into the tournament as the world's best international side, and they more than lived up to that billing. Everyone involved put on an outstanding showing, whilst the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe proved why they are two of the finest talents on the planet.

Winning the World Cup isn't something that every player manages to achieve in their career, but to do so on this specific stage is even greater. The competition was undoubtedly one of the biggest in the history of women's football, and fans all across the world watched on as the USA stormed to victory.

Lifting that trophy will mean the world to the entire squad, but to do so at the peak of women's football will be even more special. Understandably, the squad flooded social media with their excitement, giving fans a peak into how they celebrated their accomplishment.


Both Morgan and Rapinoe finished with six goals apiece, level with England's Ellen White as the competitions top scorers. Rapinoe was also named as the tournament's best player, in what truly was an outstanding summer for the Reign star.

Celebrations will continue for years to come, and deservedly so. 

