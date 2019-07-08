West Ham Set to Land Club-Record £45m Maxi Gomez as Forward 'Turns Down Champions League'

West Ham look set to secure the services of Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo, after pipping Valencia to the post with a new £45m bid.

Gomez, who notched 13 goals and five assists last season, after scoring 19 the season before, has recently been on international duty with Uruguay at the Copa America. However, that did not stop his two suitors from attempting to lure him away from the Galician side.

And, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol on Twitter, Valencia have dropped out of the race with the forward rejecting Champions League football for West Ham's big-money offer.



Big statement of intent by West Ham. Set to break club record by signing Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo for £45m. Valencia have dropped out. Gomez turning down Champions League football at Valencia to join West Ham — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 7, 2019

Solhekol wrote: "Big statement of intent by West Ham. Set to break club record by signing Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo for £45m. Valencia have dropped out. Gomez turning down Champions League football at Valencia to join West Ham."

That £45m offer was enough to trigger his release clause, as well as break the Hammers' club record for a transfer, which was previously the £36m they spent on Felipe Anderson last summer.

After a substantial early bidding war, Valencia appeared to be in pole position to sign the 22-year-old, especially with their ability to offer Champions League football.



MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

However, with further funds freed up following the sale of Marko Arnoutovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, and no remaining striker at the club save for Javier Hernandez, the Irons have now put their money where their mouth was in the pursuit of Gomez.



Should the move be completed, the Uruguayan would join Spanish playmaker Pablo Fornals, who was bought for £24m last month from Villarreal, at the London Stadium.

