Women's Super League: Man City to Face Man Utd at Etihad Stadium on Opening Weekend

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Manchester City will welcome rivals Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 7 September during the opening weekend of the upcoming Women's Super League season.

The Red Devils are set for their first taste of top-flight action after gaining promotion from the Championship last season, and they could hardly have asked for a bigger game to begin the campaign.

City took to their official website to confirm the details of the game, which will be the first ever meeting between City and United's women sides. The Citizens are set to play at the Etihad for just the second time in their history, having faced Everton there in 2014.

On the decision to play at the Etihad, Gavin Makel, Head of Women’s Football at City, said: “Following an exciting summer of women’s football and the Lionesses’ form in France, we wanted to kick off the new season with a bang.


"Having the Manchester Derby as our home opener was the perfect opportunity to play a game at the Etihad Stadium and welcome our seven Manchester City Lionesses home.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

“We are delighted to have our new kit partner PUMA on board to build even more excitement around this historic game.”

To add to the excitement of the opening weekend, Chelsea will also welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on 8 September, with the Blues adding on their website that all fans will be able to attend the game free of charge.

If those derbies weren't already enough, there will also be another London derby on opening weekend, with Arsenal set to take on West Ham United.

The 2019 WSL is set to be the biggest in history, with 12 sides set to take part in the competition. Arsenal are the defending champions, but there are plenty of sides who will be looking to take their place on the throne.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message