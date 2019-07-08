Women's World Cup 2019: Picking 90min's Team of the Tournament

The 2019 Women's World Cup came to an end over the weekend as the United States successfully retained the title they won in 2015, and a fourth overall, after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in front of a sell out crowd in Lyon.

After a month of intense action and drama, now comes the time for reflection on what has been a marvellous few weeks for women's football.

This is 90min's team of the tournament...

GK - Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

Currently without a club after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, Sari van Veenendaal was arguably the main reason why an otherwise largely underwhelming Netherlands side reached a first ever World Cup final, capping it with the Golden Glove award.

The 29-year-old made numerous top quality saves throughout the tournament and was responsible for keeping the final against the United States competitive for as long as it was.

Honourable Mention: Christiane Endler (Chile) - Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and prevented Chile from going the same way as Thailand in Group F.

DF - Lucy Bronze (England)

Lucy Bronze was a star of the summer and further underlined her status as one of the very best players in the world. England's right-back was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player at whole World Cup, behind only Megan Rapinoe.

Bronze will return to Lyon at club level looking to continue the dominance of recent years after winning two Champions League titles in her two seasons in France.

DF - Wendie Renard (France)

One bizarre own goal aside, towering centre-back Wendie Renard was colossal at both ends of the pitch for France and could even have challenged for the Golden Boot had the hosts stayed in the tournament beyond the quarter-finals.

Renard bagged a brace on the opening night, netted the only goal against Nigeria and led the late French charge against the United States in the quarter-finals.

DF - Steph Houghton (England)

It has been an incredibly difficult few months for England captain Steph Houghton following her husband's diagnosis with motor neurone disease in December, but her performances on the pitch never showed it and she has remained the consummate professional.

Houghton missed a crucial late penalty that could have sent England's semi-final to extra-time, but her colleagues were right in pointing out they wouldn't have been there without her.

DF - Crystal Dunn (USA)

Crystal Dunn has typically been a more attacking player in the past and even scored four goals in three NWSL appearances for North Carolina Courage this season prior to World Cup duty, but she has fully established herself as a world-class left back in recent weeks.

Playing on the USWNT's left flank, it was always going to be vital that she could cope defensively as Megan Rapinoe has never been a 'tracking back' kind of player.

MF - Jackie Groenen (Netherlands)

Jackie Groenen played every minute of every game for the Netherlands and scored the crucial extra-time goal against Sweden that put the Dutch into their first World Cup final. She appeared more distraught than most after the final whistle against the United States.

Once briefly of Chelsea, Groenen will be playing her club football in England in 2019/20 after becoming Manchester United's first-ever overseas signing in May.

MF - Julie Ertz (USA)

A veteran of the United States squad from 2015, Julie Ertz was arguably the glue that held the whole team together and became increasingly important as the tournament progressed. She started the opening game in defence, but her presence in midfield thereafter was crucial.





USWNT coach Jill Ellis often dispensed with the more attack-minded Lindsey Horan in order to give the team greater structure and defensive protection with Ertz.

MF - Rose Lavelle (USA)

Rose Lavelle has emerged as the real breakout star of the 2019 Women's World Cup and was a deserving goalscorer in the final after her energetic contributions throughout the tournament, so much so that she walked away with the Bronze Ball as the third-best player overall.

The 24-year-old Washingon Spirit midfielder only made her senior international debut in 2017 and represents more than anyone the next generation of U.S. talent.

FW - Sam Kerr (Australia)

Sam Kerr and Australia exited the tournament disappointingly early after a round of 16 penalty shootout defeat to Norway, but the NWSL record-breaking forward was stunning during the games that she did play at this summer's tournament.

As well as scoring Australia's opening goal of the World Cup, 25-year-old Kerr netted four times in the demolition of Jamaica that secured her country's passage to the knockout rounds.

Honourable Mention: Alex Morgan (USA) - Scored five times in the United States' opening game against Thailand to tie a competition record, as well as once in the semi-final.

FW - Ellen White (England)

Ellen White emerged as England's biggest goal threat, showcasing her ability as a calm and composed finisher at the highest level. But for a marginal offside and a contentious VAR-ruled handball, her six World Cup goals could easily have been eight.

White has been on the international scene since 2010 and has played for several of England's top clubs, but 2019 has launched her to a new level of fame and acclaim.

FW - Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Outspoken off the pitch and devastating on it, Megan Rapinoe was the single biggest star of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Rightly, she walked away with the World Cup trophy, Golden Boot and Golden Ball after six goals and several match-winning performances.

Rapinoe recent turned 34 years of age and has probably played her last World Cup, but she will go out at the very top and her legacy will burn bright long after she has retired.