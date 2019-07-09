Bournemouth Fantasy Football: Every Cherries Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

The 2019/20 Premier League comes ever closer and thus, so does the deadline for making those final fantasy football adjustments.

Of course, many transfers are yet to be made. Will Eddie Howe be looking to bring more players to the south coast or just hold on to what he has?

Here's everything to be said on Bournemouth's fantasy options.

Goalkeepers

Asmir Begovic (£4.5) - There is no doubt that Bournemouth's number one is a great keeper. However, a notoriously leaky defence could hinder his points tally.

Artur Boruc (£4.5) - Playing second fiddle to Begovic last season, Boruc is another option that may not pick up too many points.

Mark Travers (£4.5) - The same applies for Travers who is even further down the pecking order.

Defenders

Nathan Ake (£5.0) - The young Dutch defender has vastly improved since leaving Chelsea and after gaining 120 points last season seems to be good value for the price. He may also play a few games further up the pitch.

Steve Cook (£5.0) - A solid 2018/19 season saw Cook keep eight clean sheets, perhaps in another side this would have been higher.

Adam Smith (£4.5) - Similar to Cook, Smith may play well but Howe's side can struggle defensively.





Charlie Daniels (£4.5) - Although Daniels may not start every game he can provide an assist every now and then.





Simon Francis (£4.5) - At 34 years old, his playing time is expected to fall, so best avoided.

Lloyd Kelly (£4.5) - The young English defender may struggle to break into the starting lineup this season.





Chris Mepham (£4.5) - As players such as Francis fall back to the bench, Mepham may start to see more and more football this season.





Jack Stacey (£4.5) - Like Kelly, I doubt many points will be scored here.





Diego Rico (£4.0) - The Spanish left-back only scored eight points in 12 games last season which isn't a good sign.

Jack Simpson (£4.0) - Not many points expected here either.

Midfielders

Ryan Fraser (£7.5) - Scoring seven goals and setting up 14 gave the Scotsman a massive 181 points last season, and could prove a great deal for a relatively low price. Fraser is still linked with a move away from the Cherries this summer, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be playing at the Vitality Stadium next season.





David Brooks (£6.5) - Another player who broke onto the scene and impressed many last season. At just 22 years old, Brooks is sure to score highly next season.





Junior Stanislas (£6.0) - With a declining points tally since 2016, Stanislas would be a risky choice.





Dan Gosling (£5.0) - Gosling is notorious for picking up yellow cards, which may hold him back next season.





Jordon Ibe (£5.0) - The ex-Liverpool midfielder needs a prolific season to guide his career forward and maybe this will finally be his year.

Jefferson Lerma (£5.0) - The Colombian is a super talent and much like Ake will gain defensive and attacking points.





Lewis Cook (£5.0) - A ruptured ACL last December kept Cook on the sidelines and it will be a while until he's back to his best.





Andrew Surman (£5.0) - A squad player for the Cherries ever since their promotion to the Premier League and could stay that way for another season or two.

Forwards

Callum Wilson (£8.0) - Howe loves to play attacking football, and with strikers like Wilson who can blame him? 14 goals gave him a total of 168 points last season.





Joshua King (£6.5) - Goals galore is often what is on show at the Vitality Stadium and King could be a steal for this price.

Dominic Solanke (£5.5) - Another Liverpool player hasn't quite made it, Solanke may be kept out of the side by the two in front of him.





Lys Mousset (£5.0) - The Frenchman has made 58 Premier League appearances since joining Bournemouth in 2016 - only eight of them in the starting XI! He may even struggle to gain the points for playing 60 minutes.

Sam Surridge (£4.5) - Another one to keep an eye on for the future.