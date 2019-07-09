Divock Origi Insists Liverpool Are Keen to Win More Silverware After Champions League Glory

Liverpool striker Divock Origi insists the cub are keen to push on from their success last season and pursue more silverware.

The Belgian striker, who only has one year left on his current deal at Anfield, has become a cult figure on Merseyside after his goals towards the back end of the campaign helped seal a sixth Champions League crown for the Reds.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Origi scored twice against Barcelona in last year's semi-final, helping Jurgen Klopp's side overcome a three-goal deficit, before netting the second goal as Liverpool saw off Tottenham 2-0 in the final - held at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Liverpool's squad returned to training at Melwood this week, and speaking to the club's official website, Origi has hinted that the squad are eager to build on last year's success.

“It always gives you the will to win more. I saw Sir Kenny Dalglish after the game [in Madrid] and he said the first [trophy] is nice, but the second one is even more special.

“We will try to go for a second one and win as much as possible, but we need to focus game by game again, do the same as last season, try and prepare as well as possible and then in the end, hopefully we’ll have a good result.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

“There is a lot of potential in this team, we have everything here. We’ve already said it. We’ve made steps in our development, everyone is a year older now, we have experience of winning a cup, so I think we come back stronger and with even more hunger.”

The Reds have made tying down Origi to a new contract their top priority this summer, as they fear he could be the subject of serious interest from a number of sides across Europe.

Origi started just seven games last season in all competitions, and was often forced to accept a role as a late substitute as Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continued to dominate the starting lineup.

He is set for an increased role in the team following the departure of Daniel Sturridge, although it is feared that that will still not be enough to please Origi, who wants a fair shot at starting games for Liverpool.

Negotiations will continue, but Liverpool intend to keep him around for next season - even if that means letting him get perilously close to the end of his contract.