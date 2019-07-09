Harvey Elliott to be Part of Liverpool's 'First-Team Plans' as Reds Close in on Fulham Youngster

By 90Min
July 09, 2019

Liverpool aren't looking to send 16-year-old Harvey Elliott into their academy system once a deal for the Fulham star is confirmed this summer.

The England Under-17 international ran down his youth contract at Craven Cottage last season and has been given free rein over a professional deal elsewhere.

Real MadridBarcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interesting in signing Elliott - who would just cost a small compensation fee - ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But Elliott, a boyhood Liverpool fan, is closest to completing a move to Anfield, and the Liverpool Echo confirm that the 16-year-old will be part of the club's immediate first-team plans heading into the new campaign.

Elliott became the youngest ever Premier League player last season and it's claimed that he won't be sent to Barry Lewtas’ Under-18s or Neil Critchley’s Under-23 squad at Liverpool's Kirkby Academy this summer.

Jürgen Klopp's side will only be able to offer Elliott a scholarship until his 17th birthday in April 2020, but personal terms are being agreed over the youngster's first ever professional contract.

Predominantly playing on the right wing throughout his youth career, Elliott could offer the club a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, but he's also shown enough versatility to play anywhere across the front three.

Widely known for breaking the record as the youngest ever player in the Premier League, Elliott's first appearance at a senior level for Fulham actually came some months before in the Carabao Cup.

He appeared in a nine-minute cameo against Millwall in September 2018, replacing Floyd Ayité at just 15 years and 174 days old.

      Modal message