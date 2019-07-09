Lionel Messi's family restaurant in his native Argentina is helping the homeless by providing free meals, drinks and coats to many struggling as the country faces a dangerous cold spell. Messi asked those running his restaurant in his hometown of Rosario, named VIP, to open their doors to people who live on the streets during the crisis.

VIP has been offering warm food and drinks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night since last Friday.

"If you know someone who is in a street situation, invite him to pass by VIP," the restaurant's announcement read. "From 19 pm to 21 pm we offer a rich, abundant and warm dish so we can go to sleep all full, and with a happy heart."

"We've also been giving out coffee, soft drinks and even some wine to some," restaurant manager Ariel Almada told Marca. "A lot of great people came by, very respectful."

Almada added that they will continue giving out free meals and drinks for the next 15 days.

Messi, 32, captains both Barcelona and the Argentinian national team. The soccer star returned to Rosario alongside Argentina teammates Ángel Di María, Giovani Lo Celso, and Franco Armani, on Saturday after claiming third place in the Copa América.