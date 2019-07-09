Liverpool Women Confirm Signing of Versatile Midfielder Jade Bailey From Chelsea

Liverpool Women have announced the signing of former England junior international and versatile midfielder Jade Bailey from fellow Women's Super League club Chelsea.





Bailey, who started her career in the youth ranks at Arsenal before moving on to Chelsea in 2015, will wear Liverpool's number eight shirt during the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old was a two-time FA Cup winner during her teenage years and spent the latter half of last season on loan with a Reading side that finished fifth in the final WSL table.

"It's such a great club and to be a part of that is just amazing. I want to be the best and I know there's still loads more to come," Bailey told LiverpoolFC.com.

"I have a belief in myself and know where I want to get to. There's a lot more to come from this team and it's nice to be a part of that and hopefully contribute to the success of the club."

Reds boss Vicky Jepson said of Bailey's Merseyside arrival, "We wanted a young, talented individual to add quality and depth to our midfield.

"She's got a great background coming through at Arsenal and going to Chelsea. She's had a good education and now she needs to showcase to the Women's Super League what she's about.

"As a club we're very much looking forward to supporting her on that journey. She's young but also has quite a lot of experience playing under great managers and with great players, so she'll bring that to our squad having been around winning teams and winning environments."

WSL champions in both 2013 and 2014, Liverpool are looking to put a disappointing 2018/19 campaign behind them and Bailey represents an exciting step into a new chapter.

The club has already signed England international Melissa Lawley from Manchester City this summer, with the 25-year-old forward linking up with her new Liverpool teammates on the first day of pre-season training earlier this week.