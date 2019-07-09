Man Utd Reignite Interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Bruno Fernandes Pursuit Drags on

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes this summer, who looks set for a move away from the Primeira Liga.

However, it now seems as if the Red Devils are pursuing an alternative as they look to boost their central midfield options ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Lazio midfielder and long-term United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reemerged as an alternative midfield option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





The Manchester club were heavily linked with a move for the Serbian prior to the 2018 World Cup, but talks of a deal quietened following his underwhelming performances in the tournament.

Just one summer later, speculation has arisen again, as Fernandes is still yet to ink a deal with Manchester United - despite reports of the Portuguese's agent agreeing a €6m-per-year salary packet for his player with the Red Devils.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare has been having 'ongoing contacts' with the Manchester club, whilst Milnikovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, is expected to join the discussions shortly.





Whilst the Rome club initially suggested they would hold out for a bid of at least £70m, United are currently only prepared to spend £64m for the box-to-box player.

16 & 10 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been the youngest player to reach the double figures of both goals (16) and assists (10) in the last two Serie A seasons. Future. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 24, 2018

However, the deal is said to have hit a bump in the road, as further reports from Italy suggest that the Serie A club's president is insisting that they hold out for a bid of around £100m - nearly a 50% increase on what they previously indicated would be acceptable.

Talks between all parties may have stumbled somewhat, but what is clear is Lazio's willingness to cash in on their prized asset.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

For this reason alone, a deal to bring Milinkovic-Savic looks increasingly likely and it is sure to become one of the main transfer sagas of this summer's window.