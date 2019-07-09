Niko Kovac Insists Bayern Munich Still Need to Sign More Players to Compete for Multiple Trophies

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has claimed that the club still need to sign a few more players if they want to be competitive in the Champions League, as well as in the Bundesliga.

Bayern, who won the league and cup double last season, have spent heavily on defensive reinforcements this summer, but their only attacking addition has been 19-year-old Jann-Fiete Arp, despite the fact they lost both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery earlier this summer.

Speaking in a press conference alongside Arp, Kovac insisted that Bayern simply must continue to add new players if they are to have any hope of achieving their targets for the upcoming campaign.

He said: "Our goals for the season are clear: we want to defend our Bundesliga crown and do much better in Europe than we did last season.

"We will be the hunted again in the Bundesliga, we will get pushed to our limits again. Injuries must be taken into account. Therefore, I believe that the squad size of 17 men will not be quite enough.

"I spoke about a squad of 19-20 players. We also have many youngsters in there, like Arp, Alphonso Davies or Lukas Mai. You need 3-4 young players in the squad, so we're talking about 16 seniors, plus four young players for next season.

"Bayern Munich looks around for all positions. Where we have a little need is in attack. We lost two important players with Robben and Ribery, but replacing them will take patience."

Kovac was then asked about Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele, both of whom have been linked with moves to Munich this summer.

When asked whether signing Sane would improve the team, Kovac responded: "Yes, absolutely. You've seen the national team's capabilities.

"[Dembele is] also a very good player, of course. We concentrate on all the positions across the forward lines. We lost two top players we want to replace. It will be difficult. But I know that new arrivals will come and I trust the bosses who do everything for this club."