NWSL: How to Keep Watching the USWNT World Cup Winners Now the Tournament Is Over

The USWNT reached new heights on their journey to Women's World Cup glory this summer.

But the soccer doesn't stop here. There will no doubt be a mini-break for the champions, while a celebration friendly against Ireland has already been arranged for early August, but all 23 on the roster will return to club level in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

The 2019 season, which began in April, league didn't pause for the World Cup and so the World Cup winners will soon slot right back into the action.

U.S. fans can catch the NWSL on Yahoo! Sports website or app, with no sign-in required.

International viewers can watch on the NWSL website and app, with no sign-in required.

If you've been captivated by the USWNT stars this summer, here's where you can see them in action now that the World Cup is over...

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue)

Very much in the twilight of her legendary career and therefore only really a fringe player in France this summer, Carli Lloyd was the only representative of New Jersey-based club Sky Blue in the USWNT Class of 2019. She is still a struggling Sky Blue's second top scorer this season.

Christen Press (Utah Royals)

Also at Utah Royals: Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn





Utah Royals forward Christen Press came into the starting XI in the World Cup semi-final against England when Megan Rapinoe was nursing a minor hamstring injury and justified her place in the first 10 minutes by scoring the crucial opening goal.

Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns)

Also at Portland Thorns: Lindsey Horan, Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett





Tobin Heath was the most prominent member of the 2019 Portland Thorns roster in the USWNT this summer, especially given that Lindsey Horan was relegated to a rotation role because of the competition for starting places in midfield.

It wasn't quite a record breaking World Cup for Canada's Christine Sinclair, but she has been with Thorns since 2013 and scored an NWSL hat-trick back in April.

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit)

Also at Washington Spirit: Mallory Pugh





Named World Cup Bronze Ball winner as the tournament's third best player, Rose Lavelle was drafted by Washington Spirit in a special 2018 NWSL dispersal draft after former club Boston Breakers folded. Spirit have a genuine star on their hands.

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Also at Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian





Chicago Red Stars hit the headlines earlier this year with a much talked about new kit launch, and it is where Julie Ertz and three of her USWNT colleagues call home. That includes goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, whose World Cup was made by a semi-final penalty save.

Australia's Sam Kerr is another at Red Stars and has been in prolific form in 2019.

Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage)

Also at North Carolina Courage: Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Jessica McDonald





At full strength, North Carolina Courage are the best team in NWSL, having won the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2018. With Crystal Dunn leading three USWNT starters in their usual roster, as well as fringe player Jessica McDonald, it's easy to understand why.

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)

Also at Orlando Pride: Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris





Alex Morgan was having a fairly awful 2019 NWSL season with Orlando Pride prior to leaving for World Cup duty and she will be hoping to boost the struggling team when she returns to domestic action later this summer. She returns even more famous than when she left.

Brazil legend Marta also plays for Pride and has already returned to action.

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC)

Also at Reign FC: Allie Long





The player who 'won' the summer was Megan Rapinoe, and 2019 might only get better for the World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner as her Reign FC team are actually top of the NWSL standings at the time of writing.

With one eye on the World Cup, fitness concerns meant that Rapinoe didn't actually play any NWSL games for Reign earlier this season before reporting for international duty.

Houston Dash is the only NWSL team without a player in the World Cup winning roster.