PSG Director Confirms Neymar Is Free to Leave But Insists Barcelona Are Not in a 'Buyer Position'

By 90Min
July 09, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Neymar is free to leave the club this summer, but only if they receive an offer which makes everyone happy.

The Brazilian is set to be punished by PSG after failing to report for pre-season training, and it is thought that Neymar is eager to force through a move to Barcelona.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Now, speaking to Le Parisien, Leonardo insisted that PSG will not stop Neymar from leaving the club, although they are yet to hear of any concrete interest in the winger.

He said: ”Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure.

"It's clear to everyone [that Neymar wants to leave], but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another. It's amazing but it's like that.

ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/GettyImages

"We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything. The position is clear for all participants. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything.

"PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big. We do not need players who would do a favour for the club by staying here.

"We have not received any offers. But we had, it's true, very superficial contacts [with Barcelona]. They said they wanted to buy but we were not sellers. [Bartomeu] is the one saying it, but we did not see that Barcelona was really in a buyer position."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Alongside Neymar, fellow Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann is also set to be hit with a severe punishment after failing to turn up for Atletico Madrid's pre-season, with both players seemingly desperate to seal a switch to Camp Nou this summer.

