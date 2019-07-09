Youri Tielemans Snubbed Man Utd Transfer Despite His Agent Pushing for Old Trafford Switch

Belgium international Youri Tielemans rejected a potential move to Manchester United against the will of his agent in order to secure a permanent move to Leicester City this summer.

The 22-year-old first moved to the King Power Stadium on loan from Monaco during the January transfer window and went on to make 13 appearances for the Foxes, scoring three goals and claiming an impressive five assists.

Tielemans' performances saw him become a target for a number of top sides across Europe, most notably with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United lining him up as a potential replacement for wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba.

David Rogers/GettyImages

However, with Tielemans keen to sort out his future away from Monaco as soon as possible, Sky Sports report that the Belgian refused to wait for a move to Old Trafford and instead wanted to link up with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

Tielemans' agent is even reported to have told the midfielder to bide his time this summer in the hopes that a move to one of European football's big hitters came about, but the 22-year-old instead pushed for a quickfire move to the East Midlands.

Despite being one of the most highly rated midfielders during his early career at Anderlecht, Tielemans was never able to find his feet at Monaco's Stade Louis II and he struggled to leave a lasting impression on either Leonardo Jardim or Thierry Henry.

Having initially moved to Ligue 1 for €26m, Leicester City were forced to pay a club-record €45m (£40.5m) to secure Tielemans' signature this summer - overtaking Islam Slimani's £27m fee from 2016.

The Foxes have also secured a deal for Newcastle United star Ayoze Pérez for £30m, while Luton Town right-back James Justin has agreed to a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.