50 Most Unforgettable Haircuts in World Football

Football is a sport loved and cherished by millions of people across the globe. Therefore, a footballer's image has always been something that attracts the attention of many an adoring fan.

As the new season dawns upon us, 90min takes you through the silly, stylish and shocking as we count down the 50 most unforgettable footballer hairstyles of all time.

Fasten your seatbelts folks, this is going to be quite the ride.

50. Edgar Davids

The former Dutch international's dreadlocked ponytail was so long at one stage that it probably gave him an aerodynamic sprint boost of about 5mph per game.

A tough-tackling, tenacious midfielder, Egar Davids played for an impressive spread of clubs including Inter, Barcelona and Tottenham throughout a career that was unfortunately cut short by injury.

49. Kevin Kampl

In this picture, Kevin Kampl's monstrosity of a hairdo resembles a custard-coloured Oral B toothbrush.

His bulging shin-pad also makes it appear as though he plays with a Nokia brick in his sock, but you could be forgiven for missing that given the beacon-like brightness of his mohican.

48. Jason Lee

The ex-Nottingham Forest forward could take his place on this list for the horrible moustache and goatee alone.

However, he had to worsen matters by donning a set of dreads that resemble a congealed bowl of spaghetti. Not a pretty sight.

47. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has come a long way since he burst onto the scene for Liverpool back in 2012.





Not only has his footballing ability improved, but so too, thankfully, has his sense of style. It had to really, unless he fancied carrying a molehill on his head for his whole career.

46. Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud's suave slick-back has led to the Frenchman being labelled as 'the sexiest man in football'.

That tag will be a matter of public opinion, but it wouldn't be ludicrous to suggest that the Chelsea striker deserved a spot on Love Island.

45. Paul Scharner

Former Wigan and West Brom man Paul Scharner took his hair very seriously. It was so important to him that he almost seemed to have a new hair colour every week.

The Austrian seemed to be incapable of sticking with one colour for any length of time. He is not a man you would like to go clothes shopping with, for sure. You'd be there for days on end.

44. Hector Bellerin

This snap gives the impression that the Arsenal full-back is trying his best to be a new-wave Cockney gangster.

His huge man-bun is all over the show and his moustache immediately screams

'15-year-old drinking WKD on a night bus', but it gets top marks for fearlessness. Bold.

43. David Ginola

'Oi Ref, he pulled my hair!'

'Oh grow up Dave.'

The Frenchman strutting his stuff at the Lane was an iconic period that any fan of the

Premier League around the millennium would struggle to forget. Just in case they did though, David Ginola's fine-flowing cut would remind them of his magical, ghost-like presence on the pitch.

42. Gareth Bale

A much-maligned figure at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale certainly lets his hair do the talking when his football fails to.

You dread to think how much of his wages he spends on hair gel judging by the state of the above shot. It's a pity Bale wasn't around in the 1930s to be the face of Brylcreem alongside ex-England cricketer and Arsenal player Denis Compton. What a pair they would have made!

41. Robbie Savage

'He looks like a girl, he looks a girl, Robbie Savage, he looks like a girl.' Those were the chants directed at the ex-Leicester and Birmingham midfielder after he decided to grow his hair to match the length of his nose.

Perhaps the chants were crude, but Savage seemed to be asking for a taste of his own medicine given the way he dealt with opposition players. Boy did he take no prisoners.

40. Raul Meireles

The expression on Raul Meireles' face during this press conference seems to be one that is questioning his wisdom (or lack thereof) of trying to combine a beard with a mohawk.

Sadly for the Portuguese midfielder, this effort is almost as disappointing as his spells at Liverpool and Chelsea, though he was awarded a Champions League medal with the Blues in 2012.

39. Marouane Chamakh

Marouane Chamakh's look of disbelief makes me think only one thing here: the cameraman must have been holding out a mirror for him to see the horror that the Moroccan deemed to be a hairstyle.

As it turns out, having an unforgettable hairstyle might be a blessing in disguise for the former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker, so mediocre were his performances on both sides of the Thames.

38. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is 31 years old. Why, at 31, would you choose to make yourself look like a geriatric by dyeing your hair the colour most people fear it will become in later life?

A decision so bamboozling it could have been a Shane Warne googly. What were you thinking Sergio?

37. Mario Balotelli

I'm not sure which is the more shocking thing about Mario Balotelli here: his trim or the fact that he learned to put a bib on.

You have to admire the Italian's knowledge of British snacks here, he's completely nailed a Millionaire shortbread with that caramel-ginger mohawk.

36. Nicklas Bendtner

Nicklas Bendtner looks to have given the aforementioned Bale some inspiration with this one.

To many, he is one of the least talented footballers to have played in the Premier League era, yet he does hold the record for the quickest goal by a substitute, scoring just six seconds after coming on in a north London derby against Tottenham in 2007.

35. David Seaman

The ex-England shot-stopper was very good on his day, but could also be very, very bad on others.

As a result, it is fitting that his hairstyles follow suit, with this one the pick of the bunch, resembling Nirvana-era Dave Grohl, but with too much fake tan on the side.

34. Andrea Pirlo

One of the greatest midfielders in the modern era, Andrea Pirlo was renowned for his sharp and crisp personal appearance.

Like a fine wine, it became better as the years passed by, with his long locks and beard becoming a regular look in the twilight of his career.

33. Stephan El Shaarawy

Touted as a future star when he broke onto the scene with Milan in 2011, the Italian international never really lived up to expectations.

This eyesore of a trim looks like a peacock that has contracted alopecia. Hopefully, Stephan El Shaarawy can get his career and fashion sense back on track, having completed a move to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua from Roma this summer.

32. Neymar

This gem from Neymar's early days at Santos makes it apparent that the Brazilian must be a massive fan of Aslan from The Chronicles of Narnia.

The PSG winger must have changed his mind about a regular grade three, as for some inexplicable reason, he opted for a lion mane mohawk over the top of what would have been a decent trim.

31. Bobby Charlton

The Charlton combover really is a classic.

The fact that his brother and team-mate Jack is wearing a hat whilst sat next to his sibling in this picture begs the question: did two World Cup-winning siblings really still allow their mum to cut their hair?

30. Marouane Fellaini

It is a mark of Marouane Fellaini's time at Manchester United that he will be remembered more fondly for his humungous afro than his contributions on the pitch.

No wonder he won just about every header that he competed for at United, his afro gave him an extra foot in length whilst jumping. It would have been great, just once, to see the ball nestle on top of his shrub-like number.

29. Carles Puyol

You did not mess with Carles Puyol. His rugged, no-nonsense defending brought him spectacular success with Barcelona and Spain.

The same could not be said of his mad mop of curls. Puyol's defensive skills deserve even more credit given that he probably struggled to see through his locks whilst on the pitch.

28. David Luiz

Crazy and calamitous. David Luiz managed to pick a hairdo that matched his defensive abilities.

The Simpsons is a programme loved and adored universally but, Mr. Luiz, that doesn't mean you have to emulate the look of Sideshow Bob.

27. Gervinho

Goodness me this guy was bad at football.

Yes, he had a forehead bigger than Dele Alli's ego, but Gervinho did not do himself any favours at all with this effort. Much like Gervinho on the pitch, his headband didn't do its one job. Just as well we only had to watch him in the Premier League for two seasons.

26. Rio Ferdinand

You're being unveiled at one of the biggest clubs in history next to one of the best managers of all time, it's your big moment...

And you go for a style that makes you look like the third member of Right Said Fred?! The white suit looks horrific to boot. At least Rio made up for that hiccup, as he went on to win six Premier League titles in a 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

25. Rodrigo Palacio

Apologies to everyone who has to view this image, because some things just cannot be unseen.

Rodrigo Palacio must have had to do this as a result of losing a bet. There is simply no other explanation other than that as to why anyone, let alone an international footballer, would sport a rat-tail braid. Gross.

24. Rigobert Song

The former Liverpool and West Ham defender ended his career in memorable fashion, sporting this blonde beard and dreadlock combo at his fourth and final World Cup with Cameroon in 2010.

23. Joe Cole

Joe Cole reported for pre-season duty with West Ham United in 2002 with the haircut that resembled the type you might see on a lads' holiday in Ibiza after the stag crew have drunk their body weight in tequila slammers.

His loyalty to West Ham, weirdly displayed by a red-purple J, didn't last long, as he moved across London to Chelsea the following season.

22. Giovanni Simeone

Diego Simeone is a great manager. He does not deserve to be disrespected like this.

Perhaps it is justice that his son Giovanni hasn't quite hit the heights that he was tipped to since his move to Serie A in 2016, although he did make his international debut for Argentina last year.

21. Wayne Rooney

Hair loss is an issue that hampers almost everyone. However, Wayne Rooney had a trick up his sleeve.

In an effort to prevent what little hair he had left from disappearing, he forked out £7,500 on a hair transplant in 2011. Sadly for the Manchester United legend, it hasn't really paid dividends in the present day.

20. Tom Huddlestone

Following a goal for Tottenham in a 3-3 draw against Arsenal in 2011, Tom Huddlestone was dared by a team-mate not to cut his hair until he scored again in an effort to raise money for charity.

Well, little did Huddlestone know that he wouldn't score again for 32 months, as he ended his scoring drought on Boxing Day in 2013, raising £35,000 for charity in the process.

19. Freddie Ljungberg

The Swede will be remembered most by Arsenal fans for the role he played in the Invincibles team of 2003/04.

This style comes a close second though, as Ljungberg turned heads everywhere he went with his pink dye job. The experience might have been a sobering one, as he took a dramatic switch to a skinhead look for the remainder of his career.

18. Pavel Nedved

Look at the shine on those locks. Pavel Nedved could probably see the Ballon d'Or reflect through his hair, never mind the other way around.

Nedved had many madder styles throughout his time at Juventus, but he certainly made sure that he looked the part to receive football's most prestigious individual award in 2003.

17. Jairzinho

This iconic afro deserves to be featured inside the top 20 of the list for the effort it would have taken to comb on a daily basis.

An integral member of Brazil's all-star 1970 World Cup-winning team, he also won eight trophies in 14 seasons at boyhood club Botafogo.

16. Paul Pogba

If there is one man on this list who could create his own hair salon, it would be talismanic French midfielder Paul Pogba.

This statement arguably takes the biscuit, with Pogba choosing to fade the phrase 'Pogboom' into his head before Euro 2016. It's certainly unique.

15. Ivan Perisic

If Pogba thought his effort was going to earn him the most eye-catching haircut at Euro 2016, he would have been in for a surprise when he saw Ivan Perisic's response.

The Croatian took hair-dye to unprecedented levels when, in a show of support for his nation, he dyed his hair to match the chequered pattern of the Croatian flag. Cheque that out.

14. Vagner Love

Talking of matching your hair to your team strip, here is Vagner Love's contribution.

If the Brazilian's name wasn't quirky enough, this striking set of blue dreadlocks would have captured everyone's attention during the striker's short stint with CSKA Moscow.

13. Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cisse was no stranger to a questionable cut or two during his time in the Premier League, where he garnered attention after some shocking style choices whilst at Liverpool (I bet you forgot that he was a Champions League winner).

However, it is his ghoulish green shave, complete with a barbaric-looking beard during his time at Sunderland, that gets the nod here.

12. Ruud Gullit

The magical Milan midfielder not only had the skill to endear himself to the public eye, but he also had the looks too.

On the rare occasions that Gullit did not make football look like fine art, his picture-perfect dreads did the job.

11. Ronaldinho

The streets won't forget. The Nike headband and the toothy grin were bad news for defenders. It meant Ronaldinho was ready and when Ronaldinho was ready, he could not be stopped.

It's a shame that the former Barcelona playmaker never really enjoyed a sustained period of dominance. Never was one player so good in such a short space of time.

10. Chris Waddle

We kick off the top ten with a classic Chris Waddle mullet.

Business in the front, party in the back. The former Spurs man really made it his own throughout the 1980s. He and Paul Gascoigne together look like Britain's next biggest electropop duo. They certainly both had the temperament to form a band.

9. Ronaldo

This haircut might have been atrocious, but Ronaldo wouldn't have cared one jot, as he put in some unstoppable performances to lead Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002.

The ex-Real Madrid striker also secured the Golden Boot, as he scored eight goals, including a brace in the final, to earn his country their first world crown since 1994.

8. Taribo West

Judging by this hairstyle, Taribo West was one brave man (he also played for both Milan clubs consecutively).

The poor guy looks like he's done his own hair blindfolded, with some green superglue and string as his only tools. This one is just a complete shocker from every angle. Dreadful stuff.

7. Abel Xavier

Abel Xavier was partial to an odd fashion choice or two... or three!

As his career progressed, his hairstyles became more and more incredulous. Then again, none of us should really be surprised because, just like West, he committed the footballing equivalent of homicide by transferring from Everton to Liverpool in 2002.

6. Rudi Voller

Take nothing away from Rudi Voller, he was an excellent footballer, just slightly mad in and out of the head.

He looks like a poodle that found a Chuckle Brothers moustache in the water whilst having a leisurely paddle. Props to you Voller, because against all odds you somehow pulled it off.

5. Carlos Valderrama

The great Carlos Valderrama is Colombia's most-capped player with 111 appearances to his name.

That is academic, for all he will be remembered by, and all he needs to be remembered by, is this magnificent blonde afro. A truly iconic style that must one day be recreated.

4. Rene Higuita

Another crazy Colombian cut, Rene Higuita proves that you really do have to be slightly insane to be a goalkeeper.

There was nothing Higuita couldn't do - penalties, free-kicks, he even invented the famous Scorpion kick. Despite playing in goal, Higuita took more risks than a five-year-old dizzy on lemonade hurtling a trolley around ASDA.

3. Roberto Baggio

What a player. What a sight. What a ponytail.

Anyone who watched the 1990 World Cup in Italy could wax lyrical about the 'Divine Ponytail' itself, never mind the person who possessed it and his footballing ability.

Not content with inspiring a generation, Roberto Baggio enhanced his reputation as a bloke who is impossible to dislike when he won the 2010 Man of Peace Award for his efforts in helping raise money for victims of the Haiti earthquake. What a guy.

2. Romania - 1998

What could be more wacky than a player dyeing his hair blonde? Well, in Romania's case, the whole team choosing to follow suit.

I think their 1998 World Cup squad took the meaning 'blonde bombshell' a tad too literally in this instance. Top marks for effort, but all of those marks must be deducted for the abhorrent execution of this hairstyle. Should have gone to Specsavers.

1. David Beckham

At number one we have the legendary, the unforgettable, the unmissable...

David Beckham in cornrows.

Just let that sink in for a second. Beckham, one of the best players we have ever witnessed in the sport, in cornrows. Unfathomable scenes that we will all remember, we will all laugh at but, most importantly, scenes we will never forget.