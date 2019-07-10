6 Other Youth Talents Liverpool Could Snap Up After Sepp van den Berg & Harvey Elliott

Liverpool have been quiet in the transfer market, instead focusing their efforts on signing exciting young players.

They have already recruited Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle and Fulham's Harvey Elliott this summer, and it is clear that they are focused on building for the future.

So, why stop there? Here are six other youngsters who Liverpool should pursue deals for this summer.

Thiago Almada

💎 Thiago Almada dejó de ser promesa para ser realidad. Con 18 años recién cumplidos, se ganó un lugar en este #Vélez por la calidad de su gambeta Made in Potrero. Una joya preciada de la cantera que deslumbra a los ojos del mundo ➡️ https://t.co/cuhiTQzHYP pic.twitter.com/y0q5ADZhTb — Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) May 27, 2019

Few young prospects around the world generate excitement like 18-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada.

The Argentine has been compared to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, and it's not too hard to see why. He is a creative midfielder who relies on his superb technical ability to make up for his lack of physicality, and he is currently on the cusp of breaking into the Velez lineup.

If Liverpool want youngsters with promising futures, they should look no further than Almada. He might be a slightly more expensive option, but he is certainly worth it.

Orkun Kokcu

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Liverpool's recent youth recruitment has highlighted their desire to pursue Eredivisie talents. Whilst scouts have been over in the Netherlands, they will certainly have seen Orkun Kokcu.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his debut for Feyenoord last season, taking Europe by storm by bagging a goal and an assist in just 45 minutes of action. For those who have followed Kocku for years, that will come as no surprise, as he racked up 17 goals and 34 assists in youth football during the 2017/18 season.

Plenty of sides have already expressed an interest in Kokcu, but Liverpool should try and force themselves to the front of the queue.

Myron Boadu

If we're talking about Eredivisie youngsters, we cannot forget about Myron Boadu. A versatile forward, Boadu is comfortable playing anywhere across the attacking line, which is exactly what Jurgen Klopp likes to see from his players.

The 18-year-old would likely be more of a household name right now, had it not been for a serious ankle injury which derailed his breakthrough campaign with AZ Alkmaar. Before he went down, he racked up three goals and two assists in five games, and he certainly looked capable of adding more if he had remained fit.

Under contract until 2021, Liverpool might be able to tempt AZ to sell Boadu now, rather than risk watching his value decrease as he approaches the end of his deal.

Noah Ohio

Noah Ohio is thought to be close to agreeing a switch to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, so Liverpool would need to act quickly if they are to strike a deal for the striker.

Ohio snubbed the opportunity to sign a professional contract with Manchester City, and is instead on the lookout for a team who could offer him regular senior football. At Liverpool, Klopp has proven to be willing to put his faith in young players, and they certainly should make a late push for Ohio.

He has also spent time with Manchester United's academy, so the 16-year-old will have plenty of knowledge under his belt already. All he needs is a manager to give him a chance, and that could be Klopp.

Jeremy Doku

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku is already on Liverpool's radar, having come close to sealing a switch to the Reds back in 2018. For Liverpool's sake, they should reignite their interest.

As one of Belgium's most exciting prospects, Doku was handed his first-team debut last season, but he is yet to see more than 25 minutes of action. Anderlecht are yet to fully commit to the winger, which should be music to Liverpool's ears.

He can play on both wings, as an attacking midfielder and even as a striker, so there would be plenty of opportunities for the Belgian to find a way into Liverpool's side.

Matt O'Riley

They already have one Fulham youngster, so why not go for a second? Matt O'Riley has long been one of the crown jewels of the Cottagers' academy, but he is yet to make a real impact on the senior side.

A defensive midfielder with an impeccable passing ability, O'Riley was expected to make the jump to Fulham's side last season, but saw just five minutes of action in a League Cup win over Millwall in September 2018.

His contract expires in 2020 and, while he is thought to be keen to see out that final year, an offer from Liverpool may prove too good to turn down.