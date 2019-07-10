Aston Villa Fantasy Football: Every Villans Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

With less than a month to go until the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season the countdown is on to get those fantasy football squads finalised.

Aston Villa impressed everyone with their late run that earned them promotion from the Championship, but will Dean Smith and John Terry be able to continue this form when August rolls around?

Here's everything there is to be said on Villa's fantasy options.

Goalkeepers

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Orjan Nyland (£4.5) - It looks like the Norwegian will be starting between the posts, but after conceding 62 times last season Villa may not be the best place to look for keepers.





Jed Steer (£4.5) - Who knows, Steer could fight his way into the starting lineup but nothing is certain.

Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

James Chester (£4.5) - The experienced Welshman could be a great signing as he can grab himself a goal. However, if Axel Tuanzebe joins on a permanent deal he may not start too many games.





Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.5) - At 31 years old, Elmohamady still loves to race up the wing and will definitely be involved in a few goals this season.





Kortney Hause (£4.5) - Costing Smith only £3m from Wolves in this current transfer market, Hause could turn out to be a great buy.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Tyrone Mings (£4.5) - Mings enjoyed such a good loan spell at Villa Park they decided to splash out £22m on him.





Matt Targett (£4.5) - Targett will provide the playoff winners with Premier League experience and will be battling with Neil Taylor for a first-team spot.





Neil Taylor (£4.5) - It's tough to decide who will be starting at left-back here, so may be best to avoid it altogether.

Midfielders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jack Grealish (£6.0) - He will undoubtedly be the most picked player out of the whole squad. This is a make or break season for Grealish to prove himself at the top level.





Conor Hourihane (£6.0) - Netting eight goals and setting up 11 in the Championship last season, the Irish midfielder could rack up some serious points.





Jota (£6.0) - He may not be the best Jota in the league, but the Spaniard has seriously impressed for both Brentford and Birmingham.





Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5) - Costing Villa only £8m, El Ghazi could prove to be a serious talent. Setting fantasy football managers back only £5.5 could make him a popular addition.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

John Mcginn (£5.5) - The Scotsman played a lot of football last season and is expected to start this year too.





Andre Green (£5.0) - Although he didn't contribute too much to Villa's promotion efforts, the youngster will be looking to make an impact and turn some heads in the Premier League.





Birkir Bjarnason (£4.5) - Having turned 31 years old this year, perhaps his best days are behind him.





Keinan Davis (£4.5) - Similar to Green but perhaps the more unlikely of the two to break into the side.

Henri Lansbury (£4.5) - This name is a blast from the past! The former Arsenal prospect will surely be delighted to return to the Premier League.

Forwards

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Wesley (£6.0) - The Brazilian striker with Champions League experience under his belt is a huge signing for the Villans. He will be hoping to pick up where Tammy Abraham left off last season.





Jonathan Kodjia (£5.5) - Not quite as prolific as Abraham last year but did still put in a valuable shift.