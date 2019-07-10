Burnley Fantasy Football: Every Clarets Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

Fantasy Football is back. Whether you're waiting for all the big transfers to finish before you go ahead and pick your team, or if you get it in early and chop and change before the start, we are here to give you the heads up of all available player's prices for your benefit.

There may yet be the odd signing to add to the list of available Burnley players this summer, with only Jay Rodriguez rejoining the club so far and more business expected.

But with all that's available, including three England international goalkeepers, here is every current Burnley player's price and worthiness for the 2019/20 Fantasy Football season.



Goalkeepers

Tom Heaton (£4.5) - One of the three, currently the keeper most rate the highest. At £4.5 he will surely score well next year if he is to play the whole season, yet with no obvious number one in the hierarchy, most may be put off the gamble of picking him.

Joe Hart (£4.5) - Just to make matters more difficult, Hart somehow managed to pick up more points than Heaton last season with exactly the same minutes played. Most doubt that Hart will be the first choice, but we have seen stranger things happen. Would be a risky gamble.

Nick Pope (£4.5) - Pope didn't play at all last season, yet scored a cracking 152 points the year before. We know he's talented but will he play? Best conclusion may well be to stay clear of all Burnley keepers before a number one is decided.



Defenders



James Tarkowski (£5.0) - At £5.0 he's priced the same as Shane Duffy, Nathan Ake and Jonny Evans. We may see him move to Leicester if Harry Maguire moves to one of the Manchester side, but at Burnley he's scored near the 100 point mark the last two seasons. Might be best to stick with other options.

Ben Mee (£5.0) - Also scores near the 100 point mark every season. They like consistency don't they Burnley? Same as above.

Charlie Taylor (£4.5) - Prior to Eric Pieters' move to the club, Taylor would certainly represent a better option than the center-backs. He is likely to remain the first-choice option and is capable of the odd assist too for £0.5 less. Certainly worth the punt.

Matt Lowton (£4.5) - If he starts as first-choice right-back he could be a good option. If not or the situation's uncertain, don't waste your time.



Phil Bardsley (£4.5) - Lowton's contender at right-back. Won't score as many points as Lowton and there are higher scorers out there for the same price.

Kevin Long (£4.5) - Same price as Charlie Taylor but only scored 34 points last season?! It's a no from me.

Eric Pieters (£4.5) - And here he is. Unlikely to move Taylor out the team, but if the Englishman gets injured, Pieters will be an apt replacement both for Burnley and your fantasy team.



Ben Gibson (£4.0) - If Tarkowski moves, Gibson will certainly be the man to replace him. He hardly played last year after he failed to oust Mee and Tarkowski and with the odd injury here and there. Injury-free, and if Tarkowski moves on, then he'll be a bargain at £4.0.



Midfielders

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£6.0) - At £6.0 my guess would be he's not worth the money. But with only two points less than Dele Alli, and more points than Mesut Ozil and Ross Barkley last season, it puts it into perspective. A solid choice but certainly no more.

Dwight McNeil (£6.0) - His breakout season has shot him up to £6.0. At only 19 years old he is expected to improve and is likely to start most games. If you believe he can flourish, then could be worth the gamble.

Ashley Westwood (£5.5) - Somehow Westwood had a breakout fantasy year, mustering 111 points last season. He's likely to continue racking up game time, especially with Stephen Defour's injury, so what's to say he can't do it again next year?

Jeff Hendrick (£5.5) - A decent scorer last year at 73, again he is likely to start but other options may be better. Would surely score more if points were based on screamers.

Robbie Brady (£5.5) - Out of the team with Sean Dyche's preference for McNeil. No point picking him.

Steven Defour (£5.5) - The Belgian has seen his stock plummet after a series of injuries. He's expected to return next season, though Westwood may keep him out the team. Will get points if he plays but the money's better spent elsewhere.

Jack Cork (£5.0) - Solid player. Gets a few points but is primarily defensive. Not worth the punt.

Aaron Lennon (£5.0) - Lennon is still kicking about but he's never been much of a fantasy player, with goals and assists not his forte. Would be a surprise to see him score much next season.



Forwards

Chris Wood (£6.5) - The big man's earned himself a £6.5 pricing after an impressive season last year. He's likely to continue scoring, being Burnley's focal point. Will be personal preference over other similarly scoring and priced options at other clubs.

Ashley Barnes (£6.5) - Barnes will probably be outscored by Wood next season, and with both players priced the same, other options would be better.





Matej Vydra (£5.5) - Unlikely to play much with Jay Rodriguez's arrival. An expensive option considering the limited game time he'll probably have.

