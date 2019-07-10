Daniel Sturridge Reunited With Stolen Dog After Social Media Campaign (Without Going Full John Wick)

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been reunited with his dog Lucci, who was stolen when his house in Los Angeles was broken into on Monday.

Sturridge took to Instagram to plead with the thieves to return his dog, insisting that he would pay whatever it took to see his dog returned to him.

Over a day after the dog was stolen, ABC7 revealed that Lucci has finally been returned home after being located by Los Angeles police officers in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

No arrests were made, and Sturridge is said to believe that the person who returned his dog was not involved in the initial burglary, in which several bags were also stolen from his house after a glass door was smashed.

However, Sturridge clearly was not concerned about either his home or the bags, taking to Instagram to offer up to $30,000 for the return of his dog, insisting that he would not ask any questions and would pay up instantly.

Fans flocked to social media to share his post to try and reunite Sturridge with his beloved Lucci, and the dog, who has over 11,000 followers on Instagram, has finally found his way back to his rightful owner.

Sturridge was released from Liverpool this summer after six years with the club. He has struggled greatly with injuries, whilst manager Jurgen Klopp usually preferred the likes of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in his starting lineup.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Aston Villa, whilst Leicester City and Newcastle United have also been linked with moves for the striker,