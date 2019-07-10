Jasper Cillessen Admits Lack of Game Time Was Behind His Move Away From Barcelona

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

Dutch international Jasper Cillessen has cited a lack of game time as the major reason for his move from Barcelona to Valencia. 

Cillessen arrived at Camp Nou from Ajax back in 2016, but has spent the vast majority of his time in Catalonia playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. With the German international looking likely to continue as Barca's first choice goalkeeper, Cillissen decided to part ways with the La Liga champions in a move to rivals Valencia

During a press conference (via Football Espana), the shot stopper gave a frank assessment of the reasons behind his move to the Mestalla:

"My motivation is simply to play, I had three wonderful years at Barcelona but I now want to play more.

“I am here to play - to play in La Liga, to play in the Champions League and in all other competitions and this is Valencia, a wonderful club, a strong team and a great history.

“I only talked to the Coach [Marcelino] over the phone but that was enough to convince me on what I would need and how much I would play."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Cillissen was clearly keen to emphasise this desire to play more first team football, and his references to La Liga and the Champions League were undoubtedly due to his lack of opportunities in said competitions with Barcelona.

The Dutchman's role as second choice goalkeeper meant that the bulk of his appearances came in domestic cup competitions, including the loss in the Copa del Rey final against his new side.

Despite clearly lamenting his lack of first team football in Catalonia, Cillissen was quick to praise his former teammate, conceding that: “Marc-Andre ter Stegen was there and he was a little bit stronger than me.

“But I am aware that here it will be the Coach’s decision and I have to do everything I can in training to convince him that I deserve to play.

“I am now a 30-year-old and after three years I need to be playing regularly but I want to star at club and international level.”

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

While Cillessen may have failed in displacing ter Stegen as first choice goalkeeper at Barca, he has had no such issues at international level where he was a constant for the Netherlands during their Nations League campaign that saw them fall just short to an Bernardo Silva inspired Portugal in the final. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message