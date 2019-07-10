Max Aarons Set to Sign New Long-Term Norwich Contract & Reject Premier League Interest

Norwich City wonderkid Max Aarons has agreed to sign a new five-year contract at Carrow Road, with the Canaries preparing for life back in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was one of the Championship's standout performers last season, attracting serious interest from a number of top-flight clubs as he won the EFL Young Player of the Year award.

What a feeling🙌🏽delighted to be awarded Young Player Of The Year. Can’t thank everyone who voted and people who have been part of the journey enough! Congrats to the boys Teemu and Jamal well🤘🏽❤️some big weeks coming up⚽️ @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/HShe2qLukZ — Max Aarons (@maxaarons2) April 7, 2019

However, according to The Telegraph, Aarons will reject all offers and sign a new five-year contract with Norwich. The deal will be his third in just 12 months, which tells you everything you need to know about his meteoric rise to stardom.

Both Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been heavily linked with Aarons, with the teenager viewed as a potential alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With Wan-Bissaka sealing a £50m move to Old Trafford, it was thought that Palace would push for Aarons, who managed three goals and six assists in 43 appearances for Norwich last season.

However, he now appears to have committed his long-term future to the club, with manager Daniel Farke keen to reward those who were so important to their promotion push.

Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia, Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell have all penned new deals in recent weeks, and Aarons looks set to follow suit.

The Canaries have reached a deal with Aarons' representatives, and confirmation of his new contract is expected in the coming days.

The right-back was a vital part of Norwich's exciting side last season, with Farke putting his faith in a number of young players. Alongside the likes of Godfrey and left-back Jamal Lewis, Aarons took England by storm, attracting interest from some of the Premier League's top sides in January.

Norwich stood firm and retained him as they pushed for promotion to the top flight, and Aarons is now set to be rewarded yet again for his crucial role in the squad's success.