Romelu Lukaku Informs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Desire to Leave Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave, 90min has learned, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's insistence that the club are under no pressure to sell.

Lukaku arrived for £75m from Everton in the summer of 2017, and despite solidifying his status as first choice centre forward under Jose Mourinho, the Belgian is now behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order. Solskjaer has made that clear in the past, and opted to use the England man through the middle for most of his time in charge last season.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Solskjaer told Lukaku that he will get chances in the team despite his squad status before United travelled to Australia for the first leg of their pre-season tour. But with strong interest from Inter, Lukaku feels he has better options elsewhere and is looking to depart.

A move to Italy would not only fulfil a personal ambition for Lukaku, but it would also see him link up with Antonio Conte - the coach he almost signed for at Chelsea two years ago before an intervention from United saw him move to Manchester instead. Conte has made Lukaku one of his primary targets in his Nerazzurri rebuild, having already signed six players.

Inter, though, are encountering problems in landing Lukaku. United are seeking a complete cash deal and asking for around £70m, but the Serie A outfit are struggling to meet their demands. Instead, Inter have so far offered a loan deal and players - such as Mauro Icardi - in exchange.

There are concerns over Icardi joining United because of the influence of his polarising wife/agent Wanda Nara, who has a reputation for being outspoken, but United are mainly holding out for as strong a cash deal as they're able to get. United are going through a restructuring job of their own, though have only signed two players this summer to date.

Departures are likely too, and while speculation remains over the futures of first team players Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof, and United are actively trying to sell the likes of Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo, Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday that the club currently have no offers for any of their players.

Inter officials are due in the UK this week as they step up talks with Manchester United over a deal for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2019

And even if they do come in, Solskjaer has remained defiant that United don't have to sell unless the deal is right: "As far as I'm aware there have been no bids for any players. We are Man United and we don't have to sell. It's business as usual."

Inter are due to face United in Singapore on July 20, though which team Lukaku is representing on the day remains to be seen. Inter officials are due in the UK this week to discuss the deal further.