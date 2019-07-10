Southampton Fantasy Football: Every Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

With pre-season kicking off for most Premier League clubs this week, it's time to start planning those all so important Fantasy Football teams.

After narrowly surviving relegation last time out, Southampton will be looking to build on last season after showing signs of improvement once Ralph Hasenhüttl took over mid-season.

Here's all the fantasy options from Southampton, choose wisely.

Goalkeepers

Alex McCarthy (£4.5) – Southampton’s first choice keeper for most of last year, he was the second highest scorer of the ‘value’ keepers with 73 points but would recommend looking elsewhere.





Angus Gunn (£4.5) – Shared game time with the first-choice keeper but will be ready to deputise if McCarthy isn’t available.





Fraser Forster (£4.5) – The former Southampton number one has struggled with injuries for a while now and has been pushed down the pecking order at St. Mary’s.

Defenders

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0) – A talented left back who had his worst scoring year for five years last season and there seems to be a lot more value in looking elsewhere.





Yan Valery (£5.0) – Emerged as a young, new talent last season and scored that wonder goals versus Manchester United at Old Trafford last season. A full season could unlock his potential.





Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0) – This big Danish centre back was a mainstay in the Southampton defence, but he didn’t contribute to any goals and only registered four clean sheets.





Jan Bednarek (£4.5) – Very similar to Vestergaard; this team was very poor defensively last year, but improved once the new manager came in. Bednarek is likely to be rotated with the other centre backs.





Jack Stephens (£4.5) – Likely to be on the bench more often than not, will have to earn his place in the starting XI.





Maya Yoshida (£4.5) – A veteran in this team, his experience will be utilised but the manager will prefer the younger defenders.





Kayne Ramsey (£4.0) – Bright young talent but is one for the future rather than the present.

Midfielders

Nathan Redmond (£6.5) – Southampton’s standout performer totalling 137 points last term. Most likely going to be the main man again and at his value there’s not much better.





James Ward-Prowse (£6.0) – Began to show more of his ability and potential last season. Will be trusted even more next season and could be a decent bargain especially with his set piece taking ability.





Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£5.0) – A player who featured heavily last season and expect to do so again. One of the best performers at his value, he will look to kick on after totalling 90 points last time out.





Stuart Armstrong (£5.5) – Coming off the back of his first season, only scoring three and registering four assists but showed glimpses of potential.





Oriol Romeu (£4.5) – A very steady defensive midfielder who isn’t going to score big points I’m afraid.





Mario Lemina (£5.0) – Linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal, he definitely has ability and will be wanting a full season injury free after missing four months last season.





Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.5) – Would be a very rogue pick, that’s for sure.





Callum Slattery (£4.5) – Looking like one for the future.





Tyreke Johnson (£4.5) – Falls into the bracket of young player most likely to receive minimal game time.





Moussa Djenepo (£5.5) – New signing from Standard Liege in Belgium, could perhaps be a dark horse playing out wide.

Forwards

Danny Ings (£6.0) – Top scorer in terms of goals last season, will look to thrive in a full season under the new manager. Definitely not a bad budget striker.





Shane Long (£5.0) – Will share the striking responsibilities with the other strikers, not first choice will be rotated in and out.





Charlie Austin (£6.0) – Again, will have to fight for his place, but at the moment he falls below in the pecking order.





Michael Obafemi (£5.0) – At 19, he rarely featured last season but managed a goal and an assist in his 134 minutes played. Potential for the future.





Sam Gallagher (£4.5) – Most likely on his way out of Southampton. Don’t bother.





Che Adams (£6.0) – New signing from Birmingham where he had his best scoring season with 22 goals in 46 Championship appearances but can he step up to the top level? We'll find out soon.