5 Reasons Why Steve Bruce Is the Perfect Fit for Newcastle United

Look away now Geordies! Yes, the headlines are reporting that Steve Bruce has asked Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for permission to speak to Newcastle. From Rafael Benitez to potentially Steve Bruce. Oh to be a Newcastle fan.

If the headlines are true then I think we can all agree that the boys in black and white are set for a very turbulent season. First Benitez, followed by Ayoze Perez, and now this. Well, assuming we're all agreeing Brucey isn't the right man for the job? If you feel like he is, then you're in a very small majority.

Here are five reasons for why Steve Bruce is the perfect fit for Newcastle United.

He's a Geordie at Heart

Newcastle fans' prayers have been answered! Born in the town of Corbridge, just 14 miles away from St. James' Park, the fans will have a man in charge who knows about the culture of the city, the passion of the fans, and what it means to be a Newcastle fan.

Unfortunately Alan Shearer wasn't available for the role, but we all remember what happened when he was in charge right? One win in eight games leading to relegation to the Championship, in case you've forgotten, but maybe Steve Bruce is the next best thing...?

He's Managed Sunderland

"You fat Geordie b*****d - get out of our club."

It's fair to say that Sunderland fans didn't want him either. Under Brucey, Sunderland had a pretty appalling record, winning 29, drawing 27 and losing a whopping 42 matches. These two reasons alone are enough for the Toon to feel sickened at the potential appointment.





However, it wasn't all doom and gloom during this period for the Black Cats, with impressive performances from Asamoah Gyan and Darren Bent being the only real positives we can take from Bruce's reign.





One real positive probably isn't enough to excite the highly demanding Newcastle faithful though...cue the boo's on his first game in charge.

He Love to Sign a Player...or 10

Newcastle United and signing players - it doesn't happen very often. Bruce may just be the man to change this however.

Bruce has gone fairly OTT when it comes to signing players, noticeably at Hull and Sunderland.

Just the 42 players were signed by Bruce while managing the Tigers, albeit a fair few on loan. You'll be pleased to hear that none, yes none of these players are still playing for the club.

As Sunderland boss, Bruce signed 30 players for the club, with only one really standing out as a good to great signing: Lee Cattermole.

Odds on him to make the switch over to the Toon as well? Bruce and Cattermole, now this is a match made in heaven.

'Impressive' Win Percentage

An average of 38.5% across 10 managerial spells; not the best statistic to carry around with you. However, let's cut Bruce some slack. When you've managed teams such as Huddersfield, Birmingham and Wigan to name a few, you're not going to have a fair rub of the green on most occasions.

Comparing to Rafael Benitez, who somehow managed a 42.5% win rate with Newcastle, under the well documented restrictions he faced, is a pretty impressive job.





Bruce will have to pull out all of the stops, and then some to even come close to that. In his defence, he managed a 40.8% win rate at Hull along with promotion to the Premier League in 2012/13, and a FA Cup runner-up medal in 2014/15.





He followed by a 45% win rate at Aston Villa. I mean, we are basing success on statistics right?





Flashback to "Cabbage Gate" at Villa Park, Villa one win in nine, chants of “we want Bruce out”. We all know what happened next...

Everybody Loves Brucey

Let's end this article on a positive note.

I think we can all agree that Steve Bruce is a pretty decent guy. Yes, he has had a pretty unstable career as a manager, but wouldn't we all if we had managed the teams he has? Let's put track record's aside, and focus on the man himself.

Manchester United captain in his playing days, a born leader on the pitch. Racking up an impressive 414 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson, having signed from Norwich for a mere £825,000. Three Premier League and FA Cups titles to add to his name, along with a European Super Cup. A very impressive playing career indeed.





As a manager, a man who handles himself very well in press conferences, even when under the cosh. He carries himself with dignity wherever he goes.