Barcelona Announce Capture of Highly Rated West Brom Teenager Louie Barry

By 90Min
July 11, 2019

West Bromwich Albion youngster Louie Barry has left the Midlands to join La Masia, the famous academy of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 16-year-old was offered a new contract at the Hawthorns but rejected the Baggies' offer in favour of a switch to Catalonia. He has penned a three-year deal with La Blaugrana after starring for the Republic of Ireland Under-16s, for whom he netted a brace last September against Bulgaria.

Though Barry is yet to make a first-team appearance for West Brom, his signature was being chased by a number of elite clubs across the continent, who were impressed by his stellar form on the international stage.

However, Barça held off attempts from rivals to land the forward, tempting him to Spain with the promise of a place in their youth setup, where Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta - amongst many others - began their footballing careers.

Despite his strong showings for the Irish, Barry changed allegiances midway through the 2018/19 campaign, instead choosing to play for his country of birth, England.

He has since taken part in the Under-16 Victory Shield, looking particularity impressing for the Three Lions in a heavyweight clash with Brazil.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He may not be the only West Brom academy graduate to depart the club this summer, though, with 19-year-old Rekeem Harper also refusing to put pen to paper on a new contract as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur look to lure midfielder away.

