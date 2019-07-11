Liverpool Twitter Goes Nuts for Rhian Brewster as Liverpool Kick Off Pre-Season With Big Win

By 90Min
July 11, 2019

Just over a month after winning the Champions League in Madrid, Liverpool are back in action preparing for the 2019/20 season.

The Reds began their pre-season at Prenton Park against neighbours Tranmere Rovers in what has become a regular summer fixture.

The run-out turned into a rout for Jurgen Klopp's men as they won the tie 6-0 over the League Two playoff winners. However, the big talking point of the evening was one Rhian Brewster.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 19-year-old has long been touted as Liverpool's next big thing, winning the Under-17 World Cup and Golden Boot in 2017, before serious injury stopped him taking part in most of the 2018/19 season.

Klopp expects the fit-again striker to finally make an impact on the first team in the campaign to come, with the game against Tranmere giving fans an early glimpse of what to expect.

Two poacher's goals in the first half didn't exactly slow down the hype train and not even a Twitter blackout could stop the love in...


This guy gets it...

So do these guys...

Speaking earlier this month, Klopp also tipped Brewster for an important role this year, saying: "He is a really big talent. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in training and all that stuff. 

"It will be an important role for us, we planned an important role for him. So, [he is like a] new player."

