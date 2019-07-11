Liverpool Twitter Goes Nuts for Rhian Brewster as Liverpool Kick Off Pre-Season With Big Win

Just over a month after winning the Champions League in Madrid, Liverpool are back in action preparing for the 2019/20 season.

The Reds began their pre-season at Prenton Park against neighbours Tranmere Rovers in what has become a regular summer fixture.

The run-out turned into a rout for Jurgen Klopp's men as they won the tie 6-0 over the League Two playoff winners. However, the big talking point of the evening was one Rhian Brewster.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 19-year-old has long been touted as Liverpool's next big thing, winning the Under-17 World Cup and Golden Boot in 2017, before serious injury stopped him taking part in most of the 2018/19 season.

Klopp expects the fit-again striker to finally make an impact on the first team in the campaign to come, with the game against Tranmere giving fans an early glimpse of what to expect.

Two poacher's goals in the first half didn't exactly slow down the hype train and not even a Twitter blackout could stop the love in...

Two Brewster goals and Twitter can't handle the load. LFC is gargantuan. — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) July 11, 2019

Brewster breaking Twitter was cool. Divock resurrecting it was Origi. — NTX (@NTXaco) July 11, 2019

Divock Origi has just come off the bench to score. As he does. It is 5-0 at the moment. Rhian Brewster scored the first two of what, presumably, will be many in his LFC career. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 11, 2019

The year of Rhian Brewster 👀⭐ — Pilks (@pilkey_96) July 11, 2019

Rhian Brewster is going to have a breakthrough season — 6ix times 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@george_dwo) July 11, 2019





Brewster is getting the type of hype that was around Michael Owen whilst he was coming through ..this pre season should give us a little taster of things to come with this highly rated teenager. For me he’s the one I’m most looking forward to watching in next few weeks ..#LFC — Gri66 (@GrizzKhan) July 11, 2019

This guy gets it...

Not one for exaggerating, but Rhian Brewster is quite possibly better than peak Dennis Bergkamp. — SH (@Sennesation) July 11, 2019

So do these guys...

Brewster is the English Mbappe. — 6 (@AnfieldRd96) July 11, 2019

I have seen Brewster play for 11 minutes, but can say he is comfortably better than Mbappé. — #4 🇳🇴 (@EliteVanDijk) July 11, 2019

Speaking earlier this month, Klopp also tipped Brewster for an important role this year, saying: "He is a really big talent. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in training and all that stuff.

"It will be an important role for us, we planned an important role for him. So, [he is like a] new player."