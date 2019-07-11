PSG Make Fresh €30m Bid for Everton's Idrissa Gueye as Transfer Saga Starts Up Again

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a fresh €30m bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, following their failed attempt to land the Senegalese international in January.

Gueye, who is currently in action for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the winning goal against Benin to take his country to the semi-finals, has made his desire to leave England for the French champions clear.



And, after reports emerged on Wednesday claiming the Parisians were set to renew their interest in the 29-year-old, they have duly delivered, with L'Equipe, as relayed by Get French Football News on Twitter, reporting a fresh €30m bid has now been submitted.

Back in January, Thomas Tuchel's side made several bids worth up to £27m for the player, but the Toffees stood firm.



And, speaking on the situation with L'Equipe in February, as again relayed by GGFN, Gueye explained: "They put the brakes on immediately. I pushed. I told the club I wanted to take this golden opportunity to go to Paris. A huge challenge, especially at the age of 29.

“It is a dream that sadly did not come true... But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me. Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, that I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club. I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG."







Clearly, he was right.

