Kylian Mbappe remains in a class of his own when it comes to young players around the world.
For a second straight year, Mbappe tops Soccerex's 20 Under-21 Report, a list of most valuable young players in the world, which is constructed in conjunction with Prime Time Sport. The report uses players' age, position, current club, contract length, market value perception, international caps, minutes played, goals, injuries and technical quality to make its valuation. All players born after January 1, 1998, were eligible.
Mbappe's place atop the ranking is no surprise. He helped France win the World Cup last summer and remains a centerpiece for his club, PSG, and country, despite being 20–and not turning 21 until December. He's valued at €261.6 million (roughly $294 million), by far and away the most in this report. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 19, stands to supplant Mbappe when he ages out. The England international comes in a distant second at €120.3 million ($135 million), the only other player to break the $100 million barrier.
American Christian Pulisic remains in the top 10, though he dropped a spot from his eighth-placed ranking a year ago. The new Chelsea signing is said to be worth €57.2 million ($64.3 million), which is lower than the €64 million ($73 million) Chelsea spent to sign him from Dortmund.
Here's the full listing of the top 20, along with their valuations and previous valuations and rankings, if applicable.
1. Kylian Mbappe
Age: 20
National Team: France
Club: PSG
Valuation: €261.6 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €192.3 million, 1st
2. Jadon Sancho
Age: 19
National Team: England
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Valuation: €120.3 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
3. Matthijs de Ligt
Age: 19
National Team: Netherlands
Club: Ajax
Valuation: €74.5 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €50.4 million, 13th
4. Kai Havertz
Age: 20
National Team: Germany
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Valuation: €74.2 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
5. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Age: 20
National Team: England
Club: Liverpool
Valuation: €73.6 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €50.7, 12th
6. Joao Felix
Age: 19
National Team: Portugal
Club: Atletico Madrid
Valuation: €71.8 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
7. Gianluigi Donnarumma
Age: 20
National Team: Italy
Club: AC Milan
Valuation: €67.9 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €62.8 million, 7th
8. Vinicius Junior
Age: 18
National Team: Brazil
Club: Real Madrid
Valuation: €60.2 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €45.1 million, 14th
9. Christian Pulisic
Age: 20
National Team: USA
Club: Chelsea
Valuation: €57.2 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €61.2 million, 8th
10. Eder Militao
Age: 21
National Team: Brazil
Club: Real Madrid
Valuation: €54.6 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
11. Nicolo Zaniolo
Age: 20
National Team: Italy
Club: Roma
Valuation: €45.3 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
12. Matteo Guendouzi
Age: 20
National Team: France
Club: Arsenal
Valuation: €42.8 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
13. Houssem Aouar
Age: 21
National Team: France
Club: Lyon
Valuation: €41.6 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €34.5 million
14. Phil Foden
Age: 19
National Team: England
Club: Manchester City
Valuation: €40.8 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
15. Declan Rice
Age: 20
National Team: England
Club: West Ham
Valuation: €39 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
16. Ibrahima Konate
Age: 20
National Team: France
Club: RB Leipzig
Valuation: €36.3 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
17. Rodrygo
Age: 18
National Team: Brazil
Club: Real Madrid
Valuation: €35.3 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: €40 million, 15th
18. Ryan Sessegnon
Age: 19
National Team: England
Club: Fulham
Valuation: €33.8 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: 51.3 million, 11th
19. Samuel Chukwueze
Age: 20
National Team: Nigeria
Club: Villarreal
Valuation: €32.3 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A
20. Callum Hudson-Odoi
Age: 18
National Team: England
Club: Chelsea
Valuation: €31.7 million
Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A