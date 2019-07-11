Kylian Mbappe remains in a class of his own when it comes to young players around the world.

For a second straight year, Mbappe tops Soccerex's 20 Under-21 Report, a list of most valuable young players in the world, which is constructed in conjunction with Prime Time Sport. The report uses players' age, position, current club, contract length, market value perception, international caps, minutes played, goals, injuries and technical quality to make its valuation. All players born after January 1, 1998, were eligible.

Mbappe's place atop the ranking is no surprise. He helped France win the World Cup last summer and remains a centerpiece for his club, PSG, and country, despite being 20–and not turning 21 until December. He's valued at €261.6 million (roughly $294 million), by far and away the most in this report. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 19, stands to supplant Mbappe when he ages out. The England international comes in a distant second at €120.3 million ($135 million), the only other player to break the $100 million barrier.

American Christian Pulisic remains in the top 10, though he dropped a spot from his eighth-placed ranking a year ago. The new Chelsea signing is said to be worth €57.2 million ($64.3 million), which is lower than the €64 million ($73 million) Chelsea spent to sign him from Dortmund.

Here's the full listing of the top 20, along with their valuations and previous valuations and rankings, if applicable.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Age: 20

National Team: France

Club: PSG

Valuation: €261.6 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €192.3 million, 1st

2. Jadon Sancho

Age: 19

National Team: England

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Valuation: €120.3 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

3. Matthijs de Ligt

Age: 19

National Team: Netherlands

Club: Ajax

Valuation: €74.5 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €50.4 million, 13th

4. Kai Havertz

Age: 20

National Team: Germany

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Valuation: €74.2 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Age: 20

National Team: England

Club: Liverpool

Valuation: €73.6 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €50.7, 12th

6. Joao Felix

Age: 19

National Team: Portugal

Club: Atletico Madrid

Valuation: €71.8 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

7. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Age: 20

National Team: Italy

Club: AC Milan

Valuation: €67.9 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €62.8 million, 7th

8. Vinicius Junior

Age: 18

National Team: Brazil

Club: Real Madrid

Valuation: €60.2 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €45.1 million, 14th

9. Christian Pulisic

Age: 20

National Team: USA

Club: Chelsea

Valuation: €57.2 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €61.2 million, 8th

10. Eder Militao

Age: 21

National Team: Brazil

Club: Real Madrid

Valuation: €54.6 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

11. Nicolo Zaniolo

Age: 20

National Team: Italy

Club: Roma

Valuation: €45.3 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

12. Matteo Guendouzi

Age: 20

National Team: France

Club: Arsenal

Valuation: €42.8 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

13. Houssem Aouar

Age: 21

National Team: France

Club: Lyon

Valuation: €41.6 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €34.5 million

14. Phil Foden

Age: 19

National Team: England

Club: Manchester City

Valuation: €40.8 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

15. Declan Rice

Age: 20

National Team: England

Club: West Ham

Valuation: €39 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

16. Ibrahima Konate

Age: 20

National Team: France

Club: RB Leipzig

Valuation: €36.3 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

17. Rodrygo

Age: 18

National Team: Brazil

Club: Real Madrid

Valuation: €35.3 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: €40 million, 15th

18. Ryan Sessegnon

Age: 19

National Team: England

Club: Fulham

Valuation: €33.8 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: 51.3 million, 11th

19. Samuel Chukwueze

Age: 20

National Team: Nigeria

Club: Villarreal

Valuation: €32.3 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A

20. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Age: 18

National Team: England

Club: Chelsea

Valuation: €31.7 million

Previous Valuation, Rank: N/A