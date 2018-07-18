The French and American stars are two of the top 20 young players whose value was calculated by Prime Time Sports' Football Value Index.
In the most recent update to their list of the Soccerex 20 U21, Prime Time Sports listed French winger and newly-crowned World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe as the most valuable player in the world under 21. The 19-year-old star has had an incredible year, thanks to his impressive performances in the French league with Monaco and PSG, and most recently in Russia, where aside from winning the tournament with France, he also secured FIFA's Young Player Award in the tournament.
England and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford follows in the list, while Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is third. USMNT's Christian Pulisic ends up in eighth spot, who comes in just after Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper from AC Milan.
The value of the players was determined by Prime Time Sports' Football Value Index, which takes into account the players' on-field performance, their number of national team appearances, injuries, market value perception, the average sale value for other players who played on that player's current club, position, age and a few other factors that take into account previous transfers that could potentially be related to the player.
Of the top 16 players mentioned in the list, nine are still teenagers, including Pulisic and 17-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo, who will be joining Real Madrid in January 2019.
Check out the full list below:
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Value
|Club Team
|Position
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|19
|€192.3 million
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Right Wing
|2
|Marcus Rashford
|20
|€89.2 million
|Manchester United
|Striker
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|21
|€88 million
|Manchester City
|Striker
|4
|Ousmane Dembele
|21
|€84.3 million
|FC Barcelona
|Right Wing
|5
|Malcom
|21
|€64.6 million
|FC Girondins de Bordeaux
|Right Wing
|6
|Federico Chiesa
|20
|€63.6 million
|ACF Fiorentina
|Right Wing
|7
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|19
|€62.8 million
|AC Milan
|Goalkeeper
|8
|Christian Pulisic
|19
|€61.2 million
|Borussia Dortmund
|Right Wing
|9
|Leon Bailey
|20
|€56.6 million
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Left Wing
|10
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|21
|€51.3 million
|Real Sociedad
|Left Wing
|11
|Ryan Sessegnon
|18
|€51.3 million
|Fulham
|Left Wing
|12
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|19
|€50.7 million
|Liverpool
|Right Back
|13
|Matthijs de Ligt
|18
|€50.4 million
|AFC Ajax
|Center Back
|14
|Vinicius Junior
|18
|€45.1 million
|Real Madrid
|Left Wing
|15
|Rodrygo
|17
|€40 million
|Santos FC
|Left Wing
|16
|Dayot Upamecano
|19
|€39.6 million
|Red Bull Leipzig
|Center Back
|17
|Pstrick Cutrone
|20
|€35 million
|AC Milan
|Striker
|18
|Houssem Aouar
|20
|€34.5 million
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Center Midfield
|19
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|21
|€31.9 million
|OGC Nice
|Right Wing
|20
|Cengiz Under
|21
|€31.9 million
|AS Roma
|Right Wing
Established in 1995, Soccerex is a leading provider of events for the global soccer community, hosting events and creating partnerships with the main leagues and governing bodies across the world. Prime Time Sports is an independent marketing firm working specifically with players, clubs and management representatives throughout the world. You can see the full report here.