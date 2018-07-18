Kylian Mbappe, Christian Pulisic Listed Among Most Valuable Players Under 21

The French and American stars are two of the top 20 young players whose value was calculated by Prime Time Sports' Football Value Index.

By Khadrice Rollins and Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 18, 2018

In the most recent update to their list of the Soccerex 20 U21, Prime Time Sports listed French winger and newly-crowned World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe as the most valuable player in the world under 21. The 19-year-old star has had an incredible year, thanks to his impressive performances in the French league with Monaco and PSG, and most recently in Russia, where aside from winning the tournament with France, he also secured FIFA's Young Player Award in the tournament. 

England and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford follows in the list, while Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is third. USMNT's Christian Pulisic ends up in eighth spot, who comes in just after Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper from AC Milan. 

The value of the players was determined by Prime Time Sports' Football Value Index, which takes into account the players' on-field performance, their number of national team appearances, injuries, market value perception, the average sale value for other players who played on that player's current club, position, age and a few other factors that take into account previous transfers that could potentially be related to the player.

Of the top 16 players mentioned in the list, nine are still teenagers, including Pulisic and 17-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo, who will be joining Real Madrid in January 2019.

Check out the full list below: 

Rank Name Age Value  Club Team Position
1 Kylian Mbappe 19 €192.3 million Paris Saint-Germain Right Wing
2 Marcus Rashford 20 €89.2 million Manchester United Striker
3 Gabriel Jesus 21 €88 million Manchester City Striker
4 Ousmane Dembele 21 €84.3 million FC Barcelona Right Wing
5 Malcom 21 €64.6 million FC Girondins de Bordeaux Right Wing
6 Federico Chiesa 20 €63.6 million ACF Fiorentina Right Wing
7 Gianluigi Donnarumma 19 €62.8 million AC Milan Goalkeeper
8 Christian Pulisic 19 €61.2 million Borussia Dortmund Right Wing
9 Leon Bailey 20 €56.6 million Bayer 04 Leverkusen Left Wing
10 Mikel Oyarzabal 21 €51.3 million Real Sociedad Left Wing
11 Ryan Sessegnon 18 €51.3 million Fulham Left Wing
12 Trent Alexander-Arnold 19 €50.7 million Liverpool Right Back
13 Matthijs de Ligt 18 €50.4 million AFC Ajax Center Back
14 Vinicius Junior 18 €45.1 million Real Madrid Left Wing
15 Rodrygo 17 €40 million Santos FC Left Wing
16 Dayot Upamecano 19 €39.6 million Red Bull Leipzig Center Back
17 Pstrick Cutrone 20 €35 million AC Milan Striker
18 Houssem Aouar 20 €34.5 million Olympique Lyonnais Center Midfield
19 Allan Saint-Maximin  21 €31.9 million OGC Nice Right Wing
20 Cengiz Under 21 €31.9 million AS Roma Right Wing

Established in 1995, Soccerex is a leading provider of events for the global soccer community, hosting events and creating partnerships with the main leagues and governing bodies across the world. Prime Time Sports is an independent marketing firm working specifically with players, clubs and management representatives throughout the world. You can see the full report here

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)