In the most recent update to their list of the Soccerex 20 U21, Prime Time Sports listed French winger and newly-crowned World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe as the most valuable player in the world under 21. The 19-year-old star has had an incredible year, thanks to his impressive performances in the French league with Monaco and PSG, and most recently in Russia, where aside from winning the tournament with France, he also secured FIFA's Young Player Award in the tournament.

England and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford follows in the list, while Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is third. USMNT's Christian Pulisic ends up in eighth spot, who comes in just after Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper from AC Milan.

The value of the players was determined by Prime Time Sports' Football Value Index, which takes into account the players' on-field performance, their number of national team appearances, injuries, market value perception, the average sale value for other players who played on that player's current club, position, age and a few other factors that take into account previous transfers that could potentially be related to the player.

Of the top 16 players mentioned in the list, nine are still teenagers, including Pulisic and 17-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo, who will be joining Real Madrid in January 2019.

Check out the full list below:

Rank Name Age Value Club Team Position 1 Kylian Mbappe 19 €192.3 million Paris Saint-Germain Right Wing 2 Marcus Rashford 20 €89.2 million Manchester United Striker 3 Gabriel Jesus 21 €88 million Manchester City Striker 4 Ousmane Dembele 21 €84.3 million FC Barcelona Right Wing 5 Malcom 21 €64.6 million FC Girondins de Bordeaux Right Wing 6 Federico Chiesa 20 €63.6 million ACF Fiorentina Right Wing 7 Gianluigi Donnarumma 19 €62.8 million AC Milan Goalkeeper 8 Christian Pulisic 19 €61.2 million Borussia Dortmund Right Wing 9 Leon Bailey 20 €56.6 million Bayer 04 Leverkusen Left Wing 10 Mikel Oyarzabal 21 €51.3 million Real Sociedad Left Wing 11 Ryan Sessegnon 18 €51.3 million Fulham Left Wing 12 Trent Alexander-Arnold 19 €50.7 million Liverpool Right Back 13 Matthijs de Ligt 18 €50.4 million AFC Ajax Center Back 14 Vinicius Junior 18 €45.1 million Real Madrid Left Wing 15 Rodrygo 17 €40 million Santos FC Left Wing 16 Dayot Upamecano 19 €39.6 million Red Bull Leipzig Center Back 17 Pstrick Cutrone 20 €35 million AC Milan Striker 18 Houssem Aouar 20 €34.5 million Olympique Lyonnais Center Midfield 19 Allan Saint-Maximin 21 €31.9 million OGC Nice Right Wing 20 Cengiz Under 21 €31.9 million AS Roma Right Wing

Established in 1995, Soccerex is a leading provider of events for the global soccer community, hosting events and creating partnerships with the main leagues and governing bodies across the world. Prime Time Sports is an independent marketing firm working specifically with players, clubs and management representatives throughout the world. You can see the full report here.