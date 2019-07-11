Transfer Rumours: 8 of the Downright Weirdest Stories So Far This Summer

There's nothing quite like a summer transfer window for us football fans.

Seeing new faces rocking brand new kits certainly gets the pulse racing, but along with new signings comes a host of bizarre transfer rumours linking household names to some unexpected clubs across Europe.

It's been much of the same ahead of the 2019/20 season, so here's a collection of our favourite weird transfer rumours which have been doing the rounds this summer. Welcome to silly season...

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

This list could be made exclusively for Manchester United, as it's easier to list the players that they haven't been linked with rather than the ones that they have, but few have caused such a stir as their links with Jadon Sancho.

Rumours have been circulating for months about their interest in the England international and it's actually been portrayed as a move which could happen this summer.

But there has been no indication from the Sancho, his club Borussia Dortmund or anyone in the German press to suggest that the 19-year-old could move back to the Premier League in 2019.

In fact, Dortmund's decision-makers have stressed over and over again that Sancho is certain to remain at the club for at least another season, but still rumours continue to pop up about his immediate future being at Old Trafford.

Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

In a similar situation to Sancho's apparent move to United, Liverpool have been linked with bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield this summer.

Even though the club have made it perfectly clear that they're not looking to go overboard in the transfer market - they're maybe looking to sign two rotation players, on top of any promising youngsters like Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott - outlets have still peddled the notion that Coutinho would return.





It's certainly a fun rumour and it's one that's easy to get on board with, but take a step back and it's clear to see that links to Coutinho only caught on like wildfire because it is such an easy transfer rumour to come up with.

Antoine Griezmann to Manchester City, Bayern Munich or PSG

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

A move to Barcelona has been on the cards for well over 12 months for Antoine Griezmann, and this summer looks set to be when the World Cup-winning forward will finally get his switch to Catalonia.

But earlier this summer it emerged that Barcelona would face competition, with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all prepared to meet Griezmann's €120m release clause this summer.

Sounds legit enough, right?

Well, unfortunately not, as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain won't commit to a nine-figure transfer fee - to fill a position they don't need to strengthen - when they're already under unbelievable scrutiny regarding Financial Fair Play regulation.

Similarly, with Bayern Munich, they've already broken their transfer record to sign Lucas Hernandez this summer and as things stand are putting all of their eggs in Leroy Sané's basket ahead of the new season.

Diego Costa to Wolves

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Just in case you missed the rumour at the time, you are reading that correctly - Diego Costa being linked with a move to Wolves.

It was actually more than simply rumours, as it was being reported that his agent was talking up offers from England and that the former Chelsea star had agreed on everything with the club.

Unfortunately, with just a few minutes of fact-finding, everyone's bullsh*t-o-meter went off the charts and we've all been left scratching our heads at how a potential future for Costa at Molineux ever got off the ground.

John McGinn to Manchester United

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As if the suggestion that Manchester United wanted to sign John McGinn from Aston Villa wasn't barmy enough, it was claimed that the Scotland international could be moving to Old Trafford for £50m.

No prizes for guessing which outlet this ludicrous rumour originated from (yes, it was The Sun) but it was claimed at the time that United were running checks on the midfielder before making their opening offer.

McGinn won the players’ player and fans’ Player of the Season awards at Aston Villa last season, but Manchester United?





For £50m?





Really?

Kylian Mbappé to Liverpool

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Kylian Mbappé to Liverpool is confirmed. And why I hear you ask?





Because of FIFA 19.

Back in June, the Pairs Saint-Germain star admitted that he'd like to play as the Reds on the popular video game because they'd just won the Champions League, adding unbelievable praise (note the sarcasm) that manager Jürgen Klopp is "good".





Proof, if proof were needed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Manchester United

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

June really wasn't a good month for transfer rumours, was it.





With Arsenal apparently considering cashing in on Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to raise for the summer transfer window, reports in Italy claimed that the Gabon international had already agreed to move to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's side were claimed to be looking at investing the money gained through selling Romelu Lukaku by signing Aubameyang in the hopes that he would replicate ex-Arsenal striker Robin van Persie's success at Old Trafford.

It's since become evidently clear that Auba didn't agree to join United, but that was a fun rumour while it lasted, wasn't it Arsenal fans.

Kylian Mbappé to Newcastle United

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

What started out as a bit of a joke when news of Newcastle United's apparent takeover first appeared on our screens, Mbappé ended up as a serious target for the Magpies in the eyes of the bookmakers.





It shouldn't need to much explanation why Mbappé won't ever move to St. James' Park - they couldn't even keep hold of Rafa Benitez or Salomón Rondón - but at one point Newcastle were deemed as the third favourites to land his signature.





And no matter what else happens this summer, this one's going to take some beating.