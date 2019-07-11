Watford Fantasy Football: Every Hornets Player’s Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

With less than a month to go until the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the pressure is on to choose the perfect fantasy squad for the upcoming campaign.

It’s time to get busy creating first drafts and making choices that you will very likely regret during the first gameweek starting on 9 August.

There is still, however, plenty of time for you to think, plan and make final decisions. So, to help you a little bit we had a look at all of Watford's players in the game, but who should you be looking at?

Here’s the lowdown on the Hornets' current crop of fantasy options with their updated prices.

Goalkeepers

Ben Foster (£5.0) – A very decent season saw Foster amass seven clean sheets and 129 points in the game in total. He also won the Players' Player of the Season for Watford and could be a clever choice in your 15-man squad in 2019/20.

Pontus Dahlberg (£4.5) – Didn’t make a single appearance for the Hornets last season. The Swede is likely to rotate in for a couple of games this year when Foster is unavailable.

Defenders

Jose Holebas (£5.0) – A solid season for the Greek full-back saw him rack up 93 points last season. It would have been more than a 100 if it wasn’t for his 12 yellow cards. Provides a solid attacking threat, so if you can stomach losing some points to yellow cards, Holebas could be a shrewd choice.

Craig Cathcart (£4.5) - Made 37 appearances for Watford last season scoring three goals, and his solid performances will very likely see him get the start again come August.

Kiko Femenia (£4.5) – Emerged as Javi Gracia’s first-choice right-back towards the end of the season after battling Daryl Janmaat throughout the campaign. He’s very good with the ball and rarely loses it, which is awarded by the Bonus Points System (BPS). Despite that he only amassed 66 points last season.

Adrian Mariappa (£4.5) – The Jamaican defender had a good season which saw him feature 32 times for the Hornets. He helped his side to five clean sheets during the last campaign only receiving three yellow cards. With his experience and composure, he might be Watford’s rock at the back.

Daryl Janmaat (£4.5) – Lost out to Femenia at the right-back position towards the end of the season. The Dutch defender made 19 appearances for the Hornets in the Premier League last season and provided two assists. However, it is very likely that Femenia will remain above Janmaat in Gracia’s pecking order.

Christian Kabasele (£4.5) - Faced tough competition against Cathcart and Mariappa last season, which led to 23 appearances in the Premier League. Things are unlikely to change during the 2019/20 campaign and the battle for the starting centre-back spots will go on.

Adam Masina (£4.5) - Definitely not a starter for Watford. Only made 14 appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets last season. May rotate in for a few games when a number of defenders are not available.

Marc Navarro (£4.0) – Faced stiff competition against Janmaat and Femenia last season and suffered an injury after making his debut for Watford against Arsenal, which saw him only make two appearances in the Premier League. The player remains a mystery for the next campaign.

Sebastian Prodl (£4.0) - The player's future remains uncertain after only making one appearance in the Premier League last season. Tough competition will very likely see him very low down in Gracia’s pecking order.

Craig Dawson (£5.0) - Watford’s new signing will very likely want to show off in his first season at Vicarage Road, but the amount of game time he will receive remains unclear.

Midfielders

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£6.0) – A solid campaign last season saw him score five goals and provide seven assists. A very influential player on the pitch.

Roberto Pereyra (£6.0) – His attacking style of play will provide a decent amount of points throughout the season.

Will Hughes (£5.5) – Had a decent campaign last season scoring two goals. He’s very likely to step up in this campaign.

Etienne Capoue (£5.0) – Contributed to four goals last season. However, received 14 yellow cards, which deducted a lot of points.

Ken Sema (£5.0) – Only managed 37 points by contributing to three goals last season. Didn’t feature much under Javi Garcia.

Tom Cleverley (£5.0) – Only scored one goal without featuring much. Not a likely starter.

Domingos Quina (£4.5) – Currently suffering from a shoulder injury. His return date is unknown.

Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.5) – The highlights of his season were receiving two yellow cards, which probably tells you all you need to know.

Forwards

Gerard Deulofeu (£6.5)– Had a solid season which saw him contribute to 15 goals. Provides a decent attacking threat and will guarantee a high number of points throughout the season.

Troy Deeney (£6.5) – Very likely to start in every game for Watford, Deeney consistently contributes to a big number of goals, which will result in a lot of points.

Andre Gray (£6.0) – A fast forward who poses an attacking threat. Contributed to nine goals last season.

Isaac Success (£5.0) – Doesn’t provide as much influence as the other forwards. Only contributed to two goals last season.