Antoine Griezmann: Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Confirm the Signing of Forward From Atletico Madrid

One of the longest-running transfer sagas of the past year has finally come to a close after Barcelona announced that they have secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

After months of negotiations, Barcelona finally agreed to pay the Frenchman's €120m release clause, offering him a five-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2024 - adding an eye-watering release clause of €800m to ward off any interest from their closest European rivals.

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

Barcelona confirmed the news on their website, adding a statement which read: "FC Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid. The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros.

"We will shortly be publishing the full schedule for the presentation of Antoine Griezmann as a new member of the Barça first team."

Finally...It is time!



Antoine Griezmann is a Barcelona player! 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/dK2VeYx6AK — 90min (@90min_Football) July 12, 2019

Due the on-going nature of the transfer saga, plenty reacted to the news on Twitter with a sense of relief rather than excitement...

Thank sweet bejesus Antoine Griezmann has finally moved. So bored of the guy. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 12, 2019





Griezmann's potential transfer over the last 12 months has been so hyped up that the announcement from Barcelona is so mundane. It's as if everyone moved on months ago. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 12, 2019





Griezmann signs a five-year deal at Barça and release clause is €800m. Presentation this weekend. Who saw that transfer coming!? — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 12, 2019

The over-the-top nature of Griezmann's frankly absurd release clause didn't go unnoticed either, as everyone unanimously agreed that Barca may be going a little overboard in this instance.

Barca paid Griezmann 120 million release clause then slapped a 800 million release clause on em 😭He ain’t going nowhere — Kobe Wan (@WeBeHoopin) July 12, 2019





Barca whacking an €800m release clause on Griezmann pic.twitter.com/5JJGKWNknw — Joe (@JoeMarcovitchGK) July 12, 2019

800 million euros buyout clause, it's safe to say Griezmann will retire at Barcelona. — El capitan (@Adogajnr1) July 12, 2019

While Griezmann's future has been decided, attention now turns to Neymar, whose potential return to Barcelona now looks to be in jeopardy.

Barcelona have been linked with a potential move for their former player, but the Griezmann deal could throw a spanner in the works...or not. This is Barcelona after all.

Griezmann to Barcelona surely scuppers Neymar move. Or, as someone connected tells me: "Unsettled him. Made PSG say he can go. Then leave him there. Genius, even if not intended." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 12, 2019





Neymar hearing the news from Barca that they’ve just signed Antoine Griezmann for £108M 😂😂 #Neymar pic.twitter.com/r6keoC3nGw — Kevin Costigan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@costiblanca) July 12, 2019



