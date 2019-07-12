Antoine Griezmann: Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Confirm the Signing of Forward From Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

One of the longest-running transfer sagas of the past year has finally come to a close after Barcelona announced that they have secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

After months of negotiations, Barcelona finally agreed to pay the Frenchman's €120m release clause, offering him a five-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2024 - adding an eye-watering release clause of €800m to ward off any interest from their closest European rivals.

Barcelona confirmed the news on their website, adding a statement which read: "FC Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid. The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros.

"We will shortly be publishing the full schedule for the presentation of Antoine Griezmann as a new member of the Barça first team."

Due the on-going nature of the transfer saga, plenty reacted to the news on Twitter with a sense of relief rather than excitement...



The over-the-top nature of Griezmann's frankly absurd release clause didn't go unnoticed either, as everyone unanimously agreed that Barca may be going a little overboard in this instance.


While Griezmann's future has been decided, attention now turns to Neymar, whose potential return to Barcelona now looks to be in jeopardy. 

Barcelona have been linked with a potential move for their former player, but the Griezmann deal could throw a spanner in the works...or not. This is Barcelona after all.



More Soccer

      Modal message