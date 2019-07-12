Bradford City vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Following on from their resounding 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers on Thursday, Liverpool will face League Two side Bradford City on Sunday in their final pre-season fixture before they go on tour to the United States to face the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

2018/19 was a wildly successful year for the Reds. They came agonisingly close to winning the league, losing once as they finished just a single point behind Manchester City, before defeating Tottenham in the Champions League final to win the competition for the sixth time.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Now, the target this season is that Liverpool bring home the Premier League trophy that has eluded them for so long.

Bradford City, on the other hand, had a devastating season. After years of finishing in the top half of League One and even getting to the play-off final in 2017, they finished rock bottom and barely put up a fight as they suffered relegation to League Two. With Gary Bowyer at the helm, their fans will be hoping for promotion back at the first time of asking.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 14 July What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Valley Parade TV Channel/Live Stream? LFC TV Referee? TBC

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool will be without some of their key players for Sunday's match. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson are expected to return to pre-season training this weekend but are unlikely to appear.





Sadio Mané is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson will also not be involved following the recent conclusion of their respective international duties.





Sepp van den Berg didn't feature against Tranmere as he was waiting to receive international clearance and is unlikely to get it in time for Sunday, while Xherdan Shaqiri is still injured.





As for Bradford City, they should have a full squad at their disposal ahead of the match.

Predicted Lineups

Bradford City O'Donnell; Henley, O'Connor, French, Riley; Akpan, Anderson, Colville; Scannell, Doyle, Donaldson. Liverpool Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Gomez, Larouci; Milner, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Wilson, Brewster, Kent.

Head to Head Record

The last time these two faced each other was nearly two decades ago back when Bradford City were in the Premier League. Liverpool beat Bradford 2-0 back in May 2001 and the Bantams were relegated to the second tier that season.

The clubs have met a total of 30 times throughout their history, with most of these coming in the old English Division One. Liverpool have won a total of 21 times, Bradford have won seven, while there have only been two draws.

Recent Form

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool go into this game off the back of a superb win against Tranmere Rovers and a great run of form towards the end of last season. Out of their last ten games, Liverpool have lost just once, that being the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League semi final back in May.

Bradford, despite their relegation last year, are unbeaten in their last five. They won their first two pre-season matches, against Guiseley and Brighouse Town respectively, and avoided defeat in their last three games in League One.

Here's how each team has performed over their last five games.

Bradford City Liverpool Brighouse Town 0-2 Bradford City (9/7) Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Liverpool (11/7) Guiseley 0-2 Bradford City (6/7) Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool (1/6) Bradford City 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (4/5) Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (12/5) Scunthorpe United 2-3 Bradford City (27/4) Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (7/5) Bradford City 1-1 Gillingham (22/4) Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool (4/5)

Prediction

Despite Bradford City's relatively good form and the number of absences Liverpool will have, the quality is obviously in the Reds' favour. Expect this to be a drubbing.