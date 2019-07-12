Jurgen Klopp Hints at First-Team Role for Sepp van den Berg But Insists He Must Earn Opportunities

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg could be involved with the Reds' first team next season, but added that he still has plenty of time to grow into a star.

The youngster, who recently completed a move from PEC Zwolle, is currently awaiting his debut after he was forced to miss out on Liverpool's 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers, with FIFA yet to officially confirm his move to Anfield.

However, speaking to the press (via the club's official website), after the game, Klopp insisted that this is simply a minor obstacle and Van den Berg could still play a part next season.

He said: "It depends. I open the door but the boys have to go through still. He is a wonderful player as well, but because of FIFA rules he is not available in the moment, but we have other good players.





"He thought his future should be here and I thought the same, so now he is here and now let’s work together.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"He is 17 years old and when you see him you forget that constantly, but he is 17 and so there is a lot to learn. The good thing is he has the most time to do so, so everything will be fine."





Van den Berg is already used to senior football, having racked up 22 appearances for PEC Zwolle in the last two seasons. Seen as one of the Eredivisie's most exciting youngsters, he sealed a cut-price switch to Anfield this summer, and many fans were left longing for his promotion to the Liverpool first team.

Virgil van Dijk is almost guaranteed a spot in the team, meaning Van den Berg must compete with the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and AC Milan target Dejan Lovren for minutes next season.





Klopp has proven to be willing to play young players, with both Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring heavily in recent seasons. Even 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever made his first-team debut in the FA Cup, and Van den Berg will undoubtedly be eager to make a similar impact.