Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why Liverpool Won't Spend Big This Summer

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Liverpool are not set for a busy summer transfer window, instead adding that the likes of Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will act like new signings for the club.

Liverpool have been quiet on the transfer front so far this summer, making just one permanent signing in the shape of Dutch youngster Sepp Van Den Berg, who joined the Reds earlier this month from Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle.

Following Liverpool's 6-0 win over Tranmere in their first pre-season match, Klopp was asked whether there would be any further activity from the Reds before the transfer window closes in August.

"We brought them already," he said, via Sky Sports. "Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhian Brewster, they didn't play last year. All the young boys today, they're all new players for us.

"The transfer market is open I don't know exactly until when, when does it finish?

. August 8! This wonderful country, the whole of Europe had the idea to close the transfer window early and the only country who did it was England finally. So we close it three weeks before the others.

"We will see what we do, but I don't think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time."

Fulham's Harvey Elliott - who appears set for a move to Liverpool - was in attendance for the friendly win on Thursday evening, indicating that a move is only just around the corner.

The latest update regarding 16-year-old Elliott was the revelation that Liverpool have plans to integrate him into the first-team setup upon his arrival, rather than immediately sending him out on loan or keeping him in the development squads.