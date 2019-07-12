Juventus Seal €26m Signing of Genoa Defender Cristian Romero

Juventus have confirmed the signing of centre-back Cristian Romero, who will spend the upcoming Serie A season on loan back with Genoa.

The Argentine only moved to the Serie A last summer, but enjoyed a hugely impressive season in the heart of Genoa's defence.

Juventus took to their official website to confirm the deal, writing: "Juventus announces that the agreement with Genoa for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Cristian Gabriel Romero has been finalised for a consideration of €26m payable in three financial years.

"Juventus and the player have signed a 5-year contract of employment until 30 June 2024.

"At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Genoa for the free loan until 30 June 2020 of the registration rights of the same player and bonuses of maximum €5.3m will be paid to Genoa on achieving given sports performances."

Last season, the 21-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for Genoa, 27 of which came in the Serie A. He was the youngest defender to play at least 25 league games last season, cementing his place as one of the division's most exciting young talents.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Juventus have been working tirelessly to secure some of the Serie A's top young defenders. Alongside Romero, they have finalised deals for Sassuolo's Merih Demiral and Luca Pellegrini already this summer - strengthening in the midfield department also with the signings of both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

The best may be yet to come, though, with Matthijs de Ligt poised to imminently join on a five-year deal from Ajax