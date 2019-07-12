Liverpool Attempt to Hold Off Dortmund Interest by Handing Youngster First-Team Chances

Steven Gerrard's cousin, Bobby Duncan, is set to be handed opportunities with Liverpool's first team during pre-season as the club look to keep hold of the promising youngster.

The 18-year-old only joined Liverpool last summer from Manchester City, but looks set for big things, scoring 32 goals for the academy in his maiden season.

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

His talent has lead to interest from Germany, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly keen on the forward.





Despite having two years remaining on his current contract, Duncan is said to be concerned that he may struggle to break into Liverpool's first team next season, which could leave the door open for clubs to tempt him away from Anfield this summer.

Duncan faces the unenviable task of trying to make his mark in a front line that already boasts talents such as Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, who recently signed a new deal, while fellow highly rated teenager Rhian Brewster is also back in contention after a long-term ankle problem.

According to the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp will provide Duncan with the chance to impress in pre-season, and is expected to be watching closely as he looks to determine whether the striker will feature in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Duncan played 45 minutes in Liverpool's first game of pre-season against Tranmere Rovers on Thursday night, scoring the final goal in a 6-0 win for the Reds.

That impressive outing should lead to more game time, as he looks to force his way into the Premier League squad ahead of Liverpool's opening match against Norwich on 9 August.