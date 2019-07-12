Manchester City Eye Move to Bring Veteran Free Agent Dani Alves to the Etihad This Summer

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

Manchester City have been linked with an approach for free agent Dani Alves, two years after the Brazilian snubbed the Citizens to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Alves recently announced that he would be leaving the French champions after a successful two-year stint, but it is not yet clear where the veteran right-back intends on playing his football next season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Daily Mail are reporting that Pep Guardiola is 'considering' an approach for Alves this summer, but there are a few glaring issues regarding the rumour that should be addressed.

City are currently assessing their right-back options, but they won't be moving to make any new signings until they have finalised the future of Danilo, who has previously been touted with a potential move elsewhere this summer after struggling to earn regular first team minutes.

It should also be noted that Alves previously turned down the chance to join City in 2017 - even if that meant reuniting with Guardiola - and there is no reason to suggest that he has any plans to join the Premier League any time soon.

That's not forgetting the fact that, at 36 years old, it's safe to assume Alves won't be a part of any long-term plans Guardiola currently has in place to ensure City remain at the top of the pile in the Premier League.

Since taking charge of City in 2016, the only player that Guardiola has signed who was over the age of 30 was Claudio Bravo - who only lasted a year between the sticks before being replaced by Ederson the following summer.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

There's no reason to suggest that the City boss is going to change his approach this summer to make way for Alves.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message