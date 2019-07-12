Manchester United vs Perth Glory Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United kick off their pre-season with a fixture against A-League champions Perth Glory, as they look to have a fresh start following a disappointing 2018/19.

Although it is their first pre-season friendly, it might serve as an indication of how Manchester United will perform in 2019/20 as well as seeing whether Ole Gunnar Solskjær will adapt their style of play following a poor end to the 2018/19 season.

It may also be a chance for Manchester United fans to see how their new signings, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be used within the team.

Much of the attention surrounding United's Australasian tour has been on Paul Pogba's future. There were rumours that he wouldn't be going on the tour, but that was quickly put to bed after he was named in the final squad. Speculation over his future continues and he may not see out the tour to the end.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 13 July Where Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Optus Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? MUTV Referee? TBC

Team News

Fred and Matteo Darmian will miss out after being given an extended break for family reasons, although they are expected to join the tour at a later date.

Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, has been given a three-week break after the Copa América and isn't with the squad yet. There were some concerns over an injury that Sanchez picked up while playing for Chile, although Solskjær expects him to be fit when he returns from his three-week break.

Perth Glory have a few injury concerns ahead of the match, with Chris Ikonomidis, Alex Grant and Dane Ingham out, while Dino Djulbic is still nursing an ACL injury he suffered in the A-League Grand Final. Andy Keogh and Diego Castro are also absent.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, A. Pereira, Lingard; Rashford, Greenwood. Perth Glory Reddy; Franjic, Lowry, Tratt, Mrcela, Chianese; Kilkenny, Juande, Wilson, Harold; Fornaroli.

Head to Head Record

Perth Glory and Manchester United have never played each other before. Perth Glory's last fixture against an English club was during pre-season last year when they lost to Chelsea 1-0.

Manchester United's last fixture in Australia was against the A-League All Stars back in 2013, with David Moyes' side beating the Australians 5-1.

Recent Form

TONY ASHBY/GettyImages

Manchester United ended last season in dire form, with the Red Devils failing to win any of their last five games. This is the first game of pre-season however, and it's a clean slate for Manchester United and they'll want to get a good win as they try to rebuild their confidence ahead of the new season.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are in good form, they've won three out of their last five competitive fixtures, winning the A-League last year but failing to beat Sydney FC in the Grand Final. The Glory have already kicked off their pre-season, beating Bayswater City 3-0.

Here's how each time has performed over their last five games.

Manchester United Perth Glory Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City (12/5) Bayswater City 0-3 Perth Glory (9/7) Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United (5/5) Perth Glory 0-0 Sydney FC (1-4 p) (19/5) Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (26/4) Perth Glory 3-3 Adelaide United (5-4 p) (10/5) Everton 4-0 Manchester United (21/4) Perth Glory 5-0 Wellington Phoenix (28/4) Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United (16/4) Sydney FC 1-0 Perth Glory (18/4)

Prediction

This being the first pre-season friendly of the season for Manchester United, don't expect the club to be at their best. The focus right now is gaining fitness, rebuilding confidence and allowing the new signings to assimilate to the team.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

Perth Glory won't be pushovers either; they are without some key players but they should still give United a hard time. The player to watch will be new acquisition Bruno Fornaroli. If any Perth player is going to score on Saturday, it'll be him.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Perth Glory