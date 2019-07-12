West Ham Interested in Loan Move for Atletico Madrid Striker Diego Costa

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

West Ham are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, as their search for a new forward goes on.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers this summer, with Manuel Pellegrini eager to replace Lucas Perez, Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic - all of whom have left the club this summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It has been confirmed to 90min that Costa is another player on their radar, and that the former Chelsea striker has been made available for loan by Atletico.

West Ham would face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, however, and Newcastle United are also keen - although their chances of landing the player are slim.

Atletico would also be open to partingways with the 30-year-old permanently, but they fear that no European side will be able to meet their demands. As such, they are waiting to see if Costa generates any interest from Chinese Super League sides, given he came close to joining Tianjin Quanjian (now Tianjin Tianhai) in 2017.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

If no CSL clubs submit an offer, then Atletico would be prepared to let him leave on loan, which is an appealing prospect for West Ham.

They appear set to miss out on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez, so Pellegrini has begun to look for alternatives. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller is another option, and there is belief from the Hammers that they may be able to finalise a deal for the Frenchman.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The Hammers would prefer to sign a number of new strikers, given Javier Hernandez is now their only senior forward. Deals for both Haller and Costa are certainly possible - especially if they can bring in Costa on loan.

During his four years with Chelsea, Costa managed to rack up 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances, and he boasts the kind of proven track record which Pellegrini is keen on.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message