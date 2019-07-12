West Ham Interested in Loan Move for Atletico Madrid Striker Diego Costa

West Ham are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, as their search for a new forward goes on.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers this summer, with Manuel Pellegrini eager to replace Lucas Perez, Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic - all of whom have left the club this summer.

It has been confirmed to 90min that Costa is another player on their radar, and that the former Chelsea striker has been made available for loan by Atletico.

West Ham would face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, however, and Newcastle United are also keen - although their chances of landing the player are slim.

Atletico would also be open to partingways with the 30-year-old permanently, but they fear that no European side will be able to meet their demands. As such, they are waiting to see if Costa generates any interest from Chinese Super League sides, given he came close to joining Tianjin Quanjian (now Tianjin Tianhai) in 2017.

If no CSL clubs submit an offer, then Atletico would be prepared to let him leave on loan, which is an appealing prospect for West Ham.

They appear set to miss out on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez, so Pellegrini has begun to look for alternatives. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller is another option, and there is belief from the Hammers that they may be able to finalise a deal for the Frenchman.

The Hammers would prefer to sign a number of new strikers, given Javier Hernandez is now their only senior forward. Deals for both Haller and Costa are certainly possible - especially if they can bring in Costa on loan.

During his four years with Chelsea, Costa managed to rack up 52 goals in 89 Premier League appearances, and he boasts the kind of proven track record which Pellegrini is keen on.