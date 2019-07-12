Wimbledon: Biggest Football Stars Spotted in SW19 So Far

The Football season might be over for now, but the United Kingdom's been hit with its annual tennis fever and it's attracting some of the biggest names from the world of sport at Wimbledon.

While superstars from the worlds of music, politics and even other sports often grab the headlines when they secure their seat in the Royal Box, rarely do spectators take as much notice compared to footballers being in south-west London.

There's still a few days left at the world's oldest tennis competition, but here's a selection of the biggest names we've already seen at Wimbledon this year.

Eric Dier

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Tottenham's Eric Dier might not be a household name for most football fans, but that didn't stop the England international being introduced to the crowd in SW19 earlier this week.

He's been on his holidays following the UEFA Nations League last month, where the Three Lions picked up the bronze medal after beating Switzerland in the inaugural competition's third-place play-off match in Portugal.

Virgil van Dijk

While Dier settled for third place at the Nations League, Virgil van Dijk picked up silver with the Netherlands just days after he was crowned as a Champions League winner with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old was even invited down four a courtside interview while in attendance at Wimbledon. Van Dijk's due back at Melwood for pre-season this week.

David Beckham

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Is there any suit that David Beckham couldn't pull off?

The Manchester United legend has been a regular at Wimbledon and Beckham understandably grabs a lot of attention.

Over the years he's been pictured alongside the likes of Andrew Strauss, Sir Bobby Charlton and even Speaker John Bercow, while this year it was business magnate Richard Branson who was pictured in conversation with Beckham.





That last paragraph felt uncomfortably like an excerpt from Hello Magazine...back to the football!

Gareth Southgate

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Dier wasn't the only one to head to Wimbledon after the Nations League - via a lengthy summer holiday, of course - as England manager Gareth Southgate also got a warm reception when he was introduced to the crowd last Saturday.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has become an icon for fans after taking England to the World Cup semi-final in 2018.

Disappointingly, Southgate didn't wear his iconic waistcoat whilst in SW19, which at this point should probably be a sackable offence.

The Lionesses

Did I hear World Cup semi-finals?

England's Lionesses were invited into the Royal Box at Wimbledon in the aftermath of their outstanding performance at the Women's World Cup, only failing to reach the final after a classic match against eventual winners the United States.

It wasn't just the players who were offered the chance to see tennis legend Roger Federer earlier this week, as manager Phil Neville also joined his World Cup squad at Wimbledon.

José Mourinho

José Mourinho wasn't just in attendance at Wimbledon, as like Van Dijk he was also asked to give an interview at the legendary tennis competition.

Speaking specifically about two-time winner Rafael Nadal, Mourinho claimed that the 33-year-old could have followed in his uncle's footsteps by becoming a professional footballer.

The Special One actually coached Miguel Ángel Nadal, a Champions League-winning centre-back, during his four-year year spell as assistant manager at Barcelona, before the defender moved on to join Mallorca in 1999.