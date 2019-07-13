5 Strikers West Ham Should Target After Maxi Gomez & Callum Wilson Failures

As the transfer window continues, so does West Ham's search for a striker.

After failing to secure the services of Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, fans will be wondering who the club will target next.

Having already sold Marko Arnautovic to the Chinese League, it leaves them with only Javier Hernandez as their remaining central striker.

Here's a look at five targets West Ham should target to be their main striker next season.

Sebastien Haller

With West Ham reportedly closing in on a move for the Frankfurt striker, it's best to start by focusing on Haller.

Contributing 32 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, 2018/19 was an impressive campaign for the Frenchman who struck up a dangerous partnership with Luka Jovic.

A player of Haller's pedigree could be the next step for West Ham to push on for the European places, competing better against big-spending upper-mid table rivals Wolves, Everton and Leicester City.

A very versatile striker, Haller would cost the most of anyone of the list but may just be worth it.

Unlike previous target men like Andy Carroll, 24-year-old Haller can drift out to either wing as well as hold up play and win headers in the centre.





Such is his strength that EA Sports also made him the strongest player on FIFA 19, overtaking Adebayo Akinfenwa to earn a rating of 98 out of 99 for strength in the game's winter upgrades!

Duvan Zapata

This Colombian striker had a breakthrough season in 2018/19, elevating his name to new heights following a season which saw his Atalanta side finish third in the league, securing Champions League football.

His own personal performances were key to Atalanta's successes as his return included 23 goals with seven assists, as he was only outscored by Fabio Quagliarella in Seria A.

Having someone with his strength and power up front would certainly add some much-needed aggressiveness and firepower to West Ham who have been sorely lacking in anything of the sort for a long time.

West Ham are among the clubs to be linked with the 28-year-old, but tempting him away from Champions League football may be difficult.

Mario Ballotelli

One man who's very familiar with the Premier League and has also been linked with a move to the London Stadium is Balotelli.

The unpredictable, brash but ultimately very talented Mario Ballotelli is available as a free agent after finishing his time with Marseille.

Spending just half a season with the south coast side, the Italian produced eight goals in 12 league appearances, showing that perhaps he is still worth the risk.

His career has faltered after a bright start, with the move to Liverpool five years ago still a bad memory for Reds fans.

He has produced some of his best football in France recently however, with 33 goals in 61 appearances for Nice and Marseille.

There is no question that he is still definitely a maverick and would be a risk but if he can reproduce his top form, he could be the guy to help take West Ham to the next level.

Daniel Sturridge

Another option for the Hammers could be former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who was released by the club after a six-year stint with the Reds.

Since netting 21 in the Premier League in 2013/14, Sturridge's career has suffered following injuries and a lack of game time.

A transfer to West Ham could work well for both parties. Sturridge needs a club to help him revive his career and West Ham need a striker capable of scoring goals.

Having someone who knows the Premier League in and out will help to reduce any issues of transitioning which would be a problem with the other strikers mentioned. Whilst he may have lost his electric pace which saw him rise to fame, he still has a lot of ability which West Ham sorely need right now...if he can stay fit.

Danny Welbeck

Bear with me on this one. For similar reasons as Sturridge, the former Manchester United and England international Danny Welbeck could revive his career at West Ham.

Having suffered multiple long-term injuries in his time at Arsenal, the still only 28-year-old will be as hungry as ever to succeed at whatever club takes a chance on him for a free transfer.

He is very much a risk because of his lack of playing time in recent seasons but if he were to be eased in building up his performances slowly, he could be the man to lead this line next season.