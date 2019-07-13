Arsenal Consider Bargain Deal for Luther James-Wildin as Hunt for Defenders Continues

Arsenal are 'monitoring the progress' of young Stevenage full back Luther James-Wildin, as they look to address their long-standing issues in defence.

Unai Emery has had a nightmare with his right back berth at Arsenal so far. First choice Hector Bellerin remains a long term fitness concern and is set to miss at least six weeks of the new season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

This leaves Emery with Carl Jenkinson and Calum Chambers as his senior options at right back. With Jenkinson's ability at the top level something of a concern, Chambers' versatility across the back four could be used to plug a hole in the position. Young Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also filled in at right back but is considered more of an attacking option for the Gunners.

However according to football.london, James-Wildin has caught the attention of Arsenal's scouts during his breakthrough season on loan at League Two Stevenage.

A number of the club's scouting team is reported to have made the trip to Broadhall Way last season to watch the £1m-rated 21-year-old in action.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

The highly rated right back featured 41 times for the League Two side, helping Dino Maamria's side finish just one point shy of the playoffs in 2018/19.

His form was also good enough to earn him the Stevenage Young Player of the Year award last season.





Although, Leicester-born James-Wildin is a two-cap Antigua and Barbuda international. Should he make the leap to the Premier League from the fourth tier this summer, He would emulate former Stevenage academy graduate Ben Wilmot who joined Watford in 2018 for £1.4m.