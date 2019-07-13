Aston Villa Confirm Contract Extension for Irish Star Conor Hourihane Ahead of Top Flight Return

Aston Villa have announced tha midfielder Conor Hourihane has put pen to paper on a new contract at Villa Park, ahead of the club's first season back in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was due to enter the last 12 months of his contract this season following his move from Barnsley in 2017, where he's gone on to make 111 appearances for Aston Villa, but the club have now announced that Hourihane has signed a new deal in the West Midlands.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

"I'm absolutely delighted. It's exciting times for the club with us moving into the Premier League," Hourihane said, quoted by the club's official website. "I've waited all my career for the opportunity to play at this level and the time has now arrived.

"I'm really looking forward to the season ahead. It's a big period for me personally as I've come all the way from League Two to reach the top. I'm glad to sign and look forward to being here for seasons ahead."

The Ireland international has spent he entire professional career in England, working through the ranks at Sunderland before moving for first-team football at Ipswich.

But within a year Hourihane was forced to drop even further down the football ladder by joining Plymouth Argyle, having failed at Ipswich to make a single senior appearance.

Hourihane's big break came when he secured a £225k move to Barnsley in 2014 and he went on to establish himself as one of the football league's most exciting midfielders, specifically gaining a reputation thanks to his left-footed strikes at goal.

Since being snapped up by Villa in 2017, Hourihane has scored 21 goals and claimed 17 assists across all competitions.