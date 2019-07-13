Former Liverpool Player Claims Winger Will Leave This Summer Because of Mane and Salah

The development of young Liverpool forward Harry Wilson is inadvertently being harmed by the presences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield, according to ex-Reds defender Stephen Warnock.

The 22-year-old had a fine season on loan at Derby County last campaign, scoring 17 times in 46 appearances as the Rams fell agonisingly short of Premier League promotion with a playoff final defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. However, his first-team chances at Liverpool look decidedly slim, with Jurgen Klopp spoilt for choice in attack.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Mane and Salah hit a combined 53 goals in all competitions during 2018/19, helping their side to a sixth European Cup triumph in their history. Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are also options for Klopp to field up front and all have proven pedigree at the top level.

Speaking to LFC TV, Warnock stated (as quoted by the Daily Star): "If Liverpool get an offer for Harry Wilson that matches a valuation that they think they can accept, I think he’ll go.

"I think it’s difficult for someone like Harry to look at [Sadio] Mane and [Mo] Salah; can he break in-front of them? You’ve got to be on a different level to break in-front of those players.

"Is he at that level, or is he happy to sit behind them and maybe play in the FA Cup, League Cup and a couple of Champions League games here and there? You can see from last year, consistently playing games at Derby was the biggest thing that he could do.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"Playing 40 games in a season is the best thing that you can have, knowing that you’re going to play week in, week out, not [every] five weeks," the former England international explained. "So that’s a decision he’s going to have to make and it might be taken out of his hands by the club anyway."